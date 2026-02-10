Five Members Of A Family Found Dead In Mathura, Police Suspect Mass Suicide

The deceased are farmer Manish Kumar, his wife, and their three children- two daughters and son, all found inside a locked room.
Police recovered a suicide note, a wall message, and a video allegedly recorded by Manish Kumar.
The bodies were discovered by a family member and sent for post-mortem as investigations continue.
A couple and their three minor children were found dead inside their home in Khapparpur village of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with police suspecting a case of mass suicide. The deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), a farmer, his wife, and their three children—two daughters and a son. All five were found inside a room of their house, according to the UP police.
According to Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, a suicide note, a message written on a wall, and a video allegedly recorded by Manish Kumar have been recovered from the house. The contents of the note and the video are being investigated by the police. PTI reported.
Police said they were alerted by Manish Kumar’s brother after the children failed to come out to play in the morning. Suspecting something was wrong, he jumped the compound wall, broke open the door, and discovered the bodies. Other villagers soon gathered at the spot.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths.
The Burari case of mass suicides in Delhi shook the nation in 2018. There have been more than half a dozen cases of mass suicide reported in media from 2018 to 2025 exposing many challenges poverty, debt and suicides led by superstitions.
In 2025, a family of seven members found dead. This family belonged to Haryana, police found it as a case of mass suicide during investigation. The family members were struggling with financial distress due to debts. In 2024, a family of five members found died by suicide in Tamil Nadu that sent shockwaves.
(If you are experiencing mental health distress, depression, or suicidal thoughts, you can avail support for free through Tele Manas helpline - 1800-89-14416 or 14416)