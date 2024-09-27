Tamil Nadu: 5 Of Same Family Die By Suicide In Car, Probe Underway | A Flashback Of The Burari Case

In another harrowing incident reminiscent of the 2018 Burari case, the bodies of a farmer, his wife, and their three children were found in their home in Madhya Pradesh's Ravdi village.



Further investigation later identified the deceased as Rakesh Dodwa (27), his wife Lalita Dodwa (25), and their sons Prakash (7) and Akshay (5). As per reports, police discovered the bodies of Rakesh, Lalita, and their two sons hanging from the ceiling, while their daughter Laxmi (9) was discovered lying on the floor.