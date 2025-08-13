What Is AFC Champions League Two? Format, Indian Clubs, Key Facts - Explained

The AFC Champions League Two, Asia’s second-tier club football tournament, features 32 teams. The 2025-26 edition includes Indian Super League teams Mohun Bagan and FC Goa

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFC Champions League Two match ball.
AFC Champions League Two match ball. Photo: Asian Football Confederation
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Super Cup winners FC Goa qualified for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 preliminary round

  • Should they beat Al-Seeb of Oman, Goa will join ISL rivals Mohun Bagan in the group stage

  • The AFC Champions League Two is a continuation of the AFC Cup

The AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, previously called the AFC Cup until its rebranding in 2024, is Asia’s second-tier continental club football competition, ranking just below the AFC Champions League Elite and above the AFC Challenge League.

FC Goa’s participation in the AFC Champions League Two group stage will be determined through a playoff round against Al-Seeb, a top club from Oman. This crucial match, to be played in Goa, acts as a single-legged shoot-out, with the winners securing a group stage berth in the main tournament and the losers dropping to the AFC Challenge League.

The Gaurs qualified for this playoff after winning the Super Cup. This marks FC Goa’s first continental campaign since 2021, when they became the first Indian club to reach the AFC Champions League group stage, highlighting the growing presence of Indian football clubs in Asian competitions. Indian Super League winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant will enter the group stage directly.

FC Goa celebrates their Kalinga Super Cup Title win. - X | FC Goa
FC Goa Vs Al Seeb Preview, AFC Champions League Two: The Gaurs Prepare For Preliminary Stage Litmus Test

BY Outlook Sports Desk

AFC Champions League Two Explained

The tournament divides clubs into East and West regions, with 32 teams competing in the group stage. This is followed by a knockout phase featuring home-and-away ties and culminating in a single-match final.

The league-stage draw ensures teams do not play every other club in their region, but each team plays eight games to determine standings. The top eight from each region's table enter the round of 16, with the progression ultimately producing a finalist from each zone, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competition structure.

The competition has seen a significant increase in prize money to enhance competitiveness and attract higher-ranked clubs. For the 2024–25 season, the total prize pool was USD 16.62 million, with the champions receiving USD 2.5 million and group stage participants earning USD 300,000 each.

This financial boost aims to elevate the tournament’s profile and encourage investment in Asian club football.

The AFC Champions League Two is a continuation of the AFC Cup, instituted to expand inclusivity for emerging Asian football nations. On December 23, 2022, the AFC announced a new competition structure, splitting the top tiers into regionalized leagues and renaming its second-tier contest.

The competition rewards the winners with qualification to the next year’s AFC Champions League Elite playoffs. Unlike the AFC Champions League Elite, all knockout rounds are conducted as home-and-away ties until the final, which is a single-leg fixture.

The shift from zonal to regional splits and inclusion of new member associations were introduced to balance competitive opportunities across Asia’s club football landscape, supported by increased commercial investment and rising visibility for clubs like FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son