Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: AS Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Nathan Ellis' Hobart Hurricanes lock horns with Matt Short's Adelaide Strikers in match number 28 of the Men's Big Bash League 2025-26 season on Friday, January 9.
This blockbuster clash takes place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania.
The Hurricanes are in sensational form this Big Bash League season as they lead the table with 10 points to their name. They have suffered just 2 defeats throughout the season, and won 5 games.
Hobart's 2 losses this season were handed by Melbourne Stars (8 wickets) and Perth Scorchers (40 runs).
Their campaign began with a scintillating 4-wicket win over Sydney Thunder, who lost to them again in the reverse fixture 6 days ago by 6 wickets. Hobart have also beaten the Melbourne Renegades twice.
Hobart's 5th win was against Perth Scorchers.
As for the Adelaide Strikers, they are also very much in contention for the top 4 spots. Adelaide are on a run of 2 matches without a win as they suffered losses against Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder by 33 and 6 runs respectively.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update
Adelaide Strikers won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Hobart: Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Rehan Ahmed, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (WK), Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Rishad Hossain and Riley Meredith
Adelaide: Matt Short (C), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey (WK), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lloyd Pope
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?
The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.