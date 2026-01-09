Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: AS Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 27 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming
Brisbane Heat Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Skipper Bartlett Shines As BRH Beat ADS By Seven Runs Photo: X/ HeatBBL
info_icon

Nathan Ellis' Hobart Hurricanes lock horns with Matt Short's Adelaide Strikers in match number 28 of the Men's Big Bash League 2025-26 season on Friday, January 9.

This blockbuster clash takes place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania.

The Hurricanes are in sensational form this Big Bash League season as they lead the table with 10 points to their name. They have suffered just 2 defeats throughout the season, and won 5 games.

Hobart's 2 losses this season were handed by Melbourne Stars (8 wickets) and Perth Scorchers (40 runs).

Their campaign began with a scintillating 4-wicket win over Sydney Thunder, who lost to them again in the reverse fixture 6 days ago by 6 wickets. Hobart have also beaten the Melbourne Renegades twice.

Hobart's 5th win was against Perth Scorchers.

As for the Adelaide Strikers, they are also very much in contention for the top 4 spots. Adelaide are on a run of 2 matches without a win as they suffered losses against Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder by 33 and 6 runs respectively.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

Adelaide Strikers won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Hobart: Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Rehan Ahmed, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (WK), Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Rishad Hossain and Riley Meredith

Related Content
Related Content

Adelaide: Matt Short (C), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey (WK), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lloyd Pope

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  2. MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

  3. Joburg Super Kings Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 17 – Check Result

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  4. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  5. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World