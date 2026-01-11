Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: HBH Bowling First; Steve Smith In Action

Here is all you need to know about match 31 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26
  • Sydney Sixers face Hobart Hurricanes in match 31 of the Big Bash League 2025-26

  • Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check live streaming and other details below

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes lock horns in a pivotal BBL|15 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with both teams eager to solidify their positions as the Big Bash League heats up.

The Sixers welcome back Australian great Steve Smith, who is poised to open the innings alongside marquee recruit Babar Azam, giving Sydney a technically solid top order and boosting their title hopes. Smith’s return after recent commitments adds significant firepower to a Sixers lineup that has shown flashes of brilliance this season.

The Hurricanes, currently one of the form sides in the competition, pose a stern challenge after climbing to the top of the points table with consistent performances

Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott(c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(w), Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Sam Curran, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott

Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

