Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, BBL 2025-26 Challenger: SYS Batting First - Check Playing XIs

The stage is set at the SCG for a massive BBL|15 Challenger clash between the Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes, with a spot in the Grand Final against the Perth Scorchers on the line.
The Sydney Sixers reached this stage after finishing second on the ladder, powered by the elite form of Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc.
Although they lost the Qualifier to the Scorchers earlier this week, their high ranking earned them this second chance.
They enter tonight’s match with a major lineup change, as Pakistan star Babar Azam has departed for national duty, replaced by veteran Daniel Hughes.
The Hobart Hurricanes have taken a more dramatic path. After finishing third, they survived a rain-shortened knockout thriller against the Melbourne Stars on Wednesday, winning by just three runs.
Despite losing captain Nathan Ellis to a hamstring injury, the Hurricanes are flying high on the form of Nikhil Chaudhary and Beau Webster, looking to upset the Sixers on their home turf.
Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26 Challenger: Toss Update
Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26 Challenger: Playing XIs
Sydney XI: Daniel Hughes, Steve Smith, Josh Philippe (WK), Moises Henriques (C), Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Benjamin Manenti, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abott and Mitchell Starc
Hobart XI: Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott (C), Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (WK), Chris Jordan, Will Prestwidge, Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake
Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26 Challenger: Where To Watch?
The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.