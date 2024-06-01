Ben McDermott is an Australian cricketer. He represents Australia in limited-overs formats. In domestic cricket, he plays for Queensland, Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, and Derbyshire County Cricket Club in England.

McDermott began playing cricket at a young age in Queensland. He represented Queensland at the under-age levels, including the Under-17 and Under-19 teams. In 2012, he was part of the Queensland Under-19 team that won the National Championships.

He made his first-class debut for Queensland in the 2014–15 Sheffield Shield season. He scored his maiden first-class century against Victoria in his debut season. In the 2015–16 season, he was the leading run-scorer for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.

McDermott's impressive performances in domestic cricket earned him a contract with the Brisbane Heat for the 2016–17 Big Bash League season. He made his Twenty20 debut for the Heat in December 2016. In his debut season, he scored 284 runs at an average of 28.40.

In 2017, McDermott signed a two-year contract with Derbyshire County Cricket Club to play in the County Championship and other domestic competitions in England. He had a successful stint with Derbyshire, scoring over 1,000 runs in the 2017 season.

McDermott's consistent performances in domestic cricket led to his call-up to the Australian national team in 2018. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Pakistan in March 2019. In the same year, he was part of the Australian squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, although he did not play any matches.

In the 2019–20 Big Bash League season, McDermott had a breakthrough season with the Brisbane Heat. He scored 535 runs at an average of 53.50, including four half-centuries. His performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

McDermott made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Australia against Pakistan in November 2019. He has since become a regular member of the Australian T20I team, playing in various series and tournaments.

In the 2020–21 Big Bash League season, McDermott continued his good form, scoring 383 runs at an average of 34.81. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the Brisbane Heat.

McDermott's performances in the Big Bash League earned him a contract with the Hobart Hurricanes for the 2021–22 season. He had a successful season, scoring 444 runs at an average of 37.00, including three half-centuries.

In 2022, McDermott was part of the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup held in Australia. He played a crucial role in Australia's campaign, scoring 198 runs at an average of 39.60.

McDermott continues to be a valuable member of the Australian limited-overs teams. He has represented Australia in 17 ODIs and 24 T20Is as of May 2024, scoring 603 and 708 runs, respectively.

In domestic cricket, McDermott remains a key player for Queensland and the Brisbane Heat. He has scored over 3,000 runs in first-class cricket and over 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.