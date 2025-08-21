A sharp exchange followed between Mr. Shah and Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, who asked whether the Home Minister had upheld “morality” when he was arrested in 2010 while serving as Gujarat’s Home Minister. Mr. Shah replied that “fake allegations were levelled” against him, that he resigned, and that he “did not accept any constitutional post until [he] was cleared of all charges”. “We cannot be so shameless that we continue to occupy constitutional positions while facing serious charges,” he said.