Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast

Explosion near Red Fort: Delhi Police confirm at least 8 are dead in the blast.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
A view of the car decimated by the explosion in New Delhis Red Fort area on November 10, 2025
A view of the car decimated by the explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area on November 10, 2025 Suresh K Pandey
Delhi Blast News: At least eight people were killed and 30 injured in a powerful explosion that tore through a slow-moving car near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening (November 10, 2025). The blast, described as high-intensity, set multiple vehicles ablaze and shattered nearby window panes. Authorities fear several others may be injured. A high alert was issued across the capital, with seven fire tenders and police teams rushing to the scene. The area around the site was swiftly cordoned off, officials from the Delhi Fire Services confirmed. “The explosion took place in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station. The impact was severe, and casualties are feared,” a senior fire department official said. Videos from the site showed thick flames and smoke rising from burning cars, while panic spread among bystanders as several vehicles lay damaged in the aftermath of the blast.
LIVE UPDATES

Red Fort Explosion News: "Closely monitoring situation" US says on New Delhi blast which left 8 people dead

The United States is "closely monitoring" the situation in New Delhi where a blast near the Red Fort area has left eight people dead and 24 people injured. India' capital and several other urban hubs are on high alert after the blast.

Source: PTI

Red Fort Explosion News: Delhi Police detains owner of car in which explosion occurred near Red Fort: Officials.

Delhi Police has detained a person, identified as the owner of the Hyundai i20 car in which the explosion occurred, officials have said. The car reportedly had three occupants, and the explosion happened at the rear of the vehicle.

Source: PTI

Red Fort Explosion News: Probe underway, residents should rely on official information: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has said the explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area is “extremely distressing and alarming.”

“I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly,” the CM wrote in a post on X.

She added that that teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL were investigating the matter in cooperation with each other and all possible assistance was being meted out to those affected.

“I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumors and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration,” Gupta added.

Red Fort Explosion News : Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma expresses condolences

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said he's shocked over the blast in New Delhi's Red Fort area, which left eight people dead and 30 others injured.

“Deeply saddened and shocked beyond words by the blast in the national capital. My thoughts and prayers for the bereaved families grieving for their beloved ones lost in this inhuman act. I pray for the recovery of all those injured,” Reddy wrote on X.

Explosion near Red Fort: We are investigating from all angles: HMO Amit Shah

The government is not ruling out a terror attack was responsible for the blast in New Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening, November 10, 2025, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We are keeping all angles open and investigating from all angles. It is very difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by FSL and NSG, it is difficult to say anything about it. However, we do not consider any angle closed. We will investigate all angles with determination,” said Mr. Shah.

Explosion near Red Fort: Telangana police placed on high alert following Red Fort blast in Delhi

Police across Telangana put on high alert after Red Fort blast in Delhi

Following a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday (November 10, 2025) evening that killed at least eight people, police units across Telangana were placed on high alert as part of the standard security protocol.

A senior officer from the DGP office said that as per procedure, all city police commissioners and district superintendents of police were immediately alerted and instructed to deploy Blue Colts and other field units to maintain heightened vigilance. The move aims to ensure that no local panic or misinformation spreads in the aftermath of the Delhi blast.

Source: The Hindu

Explosion near Red Fort : Those responsible for security lapse must be held accountable, says Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has said that those responsible for the lapse in security in the high-security area like Red Fort must be held accountable.

“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured. The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast which has taken in a high security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable," Kharge wrote on X.

Explosion near Red Fort: "Immense Grief: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on New Delhi blast where 8 people are dead

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken in the aftermath of the blast near New Delhi's Red Fort area which left 8 people dead and 30 injured.

"The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," wrote Singh on X.

Explosion near Red Fort: HMO Amit Shah holds meeting with top cops after New Delhi blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and other officials as he arrives at Lok Nayak Hospital where 30 people who were injured in the blasts near New Delhi's Red Fort area. At least 8 people were killed in the explosion.

Source: ANI

Explosion near Red Fort: National leaders condemn blast, say reviewing situation

Political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi take stock of the situation and share their reaction after the deadly explosion this evening at Red Fort that has reportedly claimed the lives of eight people.

Read the full story here.

Explosion near Red Fort: "Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials": PM Modi on New Delhi blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken in the aftermath of the blast in New Delhi's Red Fort area.

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," he wrote on X.

Explosion near Red Fort : Investigation is underway: HMO Amit Shah after blast in New Delhi

Speaking to ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly."

Source: ANI

Explosion near Red Fort: Police on alert in Rajasthan after blast in Delhi

Rajasthan is now on high alert has been issued in Rajasthan following an explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening. Strict vigilance at all crowded places and Government Railway Police teams checking all points at Jaipur railway station.

Source: The Hindu

Explosion near Red Fort: HMO Amit Shah at LNJP Hospital where blast injured have been taken

HMO Amit Shah at LNJP Hospital where injured blast victims have been taken
HMO Amit Shah at LNJP Hospital where injured blast victims have been taken Tribhuvan Tiwari

Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived at LNJP Hospital where at least 30 people injured in the explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area have been taken for treatment.

Read full story here.

Source: Outlook Reporters

Explosion near Red Fort: 8 Killed and 30 Injured in Blast

At least eight people have been killed in the explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area where a blast went off around 6:42pm on November 10, 2025, Monday.

Source: Outlook Reporters

Explosion near Red Fort : "Looking into all possibilities," says Home Minister Amit Shah after blast in New Delhi

Speaking to the press in the aftermath of the explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area, Home Minister Amit Shah said that officials were "not ruling out any possibility," while investigating the blast. He added: "Whatever we find out we will inform the people about it."

Source: India Today

Explosion near Red Fort: Deeply shocked over blast near Delhi's Red Fort: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was in deep shock over the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which has killed at least eight people dead and at least 30 injured.

“Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured,” Ms. Banerjee said in a post on X.

Explosion near Red Fort: At least 30 injured brought to LNJP Hospital

At least 30 people who have been injured in the explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area have been brought to LNJP hospital.

Source: Outlook Reporters

Explosion near Red Fort : CISF puts Delhi Metro, other key sites on high alert

In the aftermath of the deadly explosion which took place near gate number one of Lal Quila Station, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has placed on high alert all key sites including the Delhi Metro, Red Fort, government buildings, and IGI Airport. 

The situation is being constantly monitored, and personnel are on standby, according to the CISF.

Source: The Hindu

Explosion near Red Fort: I stand with the bereaved families: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition and Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi has spoken about the Red Fort Explosion in New Delhi on November 10, 2025, in the evening.

"The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort is extremely heartbreaking and concerning.... in this hour of grief I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences," he posted on X at 9pm Monday.

Explosion near Red Fort LIVE: Police checking vehicles at Delhi-Noida border

Security personnel are reportedly checking all vehicles at the Delhi-Noida border in the aftermath of the blasts in New Delhi's Red Fort area which has killed at least eight people and left 24 others injured.

Source: Indian Express

Explosion near Red Fort LIVE: Chandini Chowk closed on Tuesday due to blast

Market association president Sanjay Bhargawa has said that Chandni Chowk market will be closed on November 11, 2025, Tuesday, following blast near Red Fort.

Source: PTI

Explosion near Red Fort LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Home Minister Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi; speaks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Source: PTI

Explosion near Red Fort LIVE: Mumbai, UP On High Alert After Delhi Red Fort Explosion

The explosion in Delhi's Red Fort area has caused UP Police and Mumbai city police to beef up security across the state and city respectively.

Senior officers in Mumbai have directed that all units remain on high alert, although there is no identified threat to Mumbai. Officials said the precautionary measures were necessary given the sensitivity of the incident and the metropolis's history with terror attacks.

Read full story here.

Explosion near Red Fort LIVE: "All Agencies Here,": Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha spoke to the media on November 10, 8:45pm. He has said that a car slowed as the traffic light had turned red and that’s when the explosion took place. "All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here..," he said.


Source: PTI

Explosion near Red Fort LIVE: New Delhi is on High Alert

Delhi is on high alert after a huge explosion reportedly ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames and killing at least one person and injuring several others, officials said. Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Read more here.

Explosion near Red Fort LIVE: At least 8 people dead, says Delhi Police

At least 8 person has been killed after a high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening (November 10, 2025), with the powerful explosion leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes. Several other people are feared injured, officials said.

Source: The Hindu

Published At:
