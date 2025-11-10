Leaders Condemn Red Fort Blast, PM Modi and Amit Shah Take Stock of Situation

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation following the Red Fort blast that killed eight and injured several.
Shah directed NSG, NIA, and forensic teams to assist Delhi Police in investigating the explosion and collecting evidence.
Political leaders including Congress’s Pawan Khera, Mamata Banerjee, and Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences and urged a speedy probe.
Political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi take stock of the situation and share their reaction after the deadly explosion this evening at Red Fort that has reportedly claimed the lives of eight people.
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi police chief and, director of IB to take stock of situation following blast, reported PTI. Speaking to the Home Minister, PM Modi has been informed of the ground situation.
Modi shared his condolences on X, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."
Shah also directed the chiefs of the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic sciences to send expert teams to the blast site to assist the probe and collect evidence.
The home minister spoke to the Delhi Police commissioner, the director of the Intelligence Bureau and the Union home secretary to take stock of the situation following the blast, sources said.
The three top officers briefed him about the incident, they said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wote, "The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured".
Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi took to X, "The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured".
Additionally, Congress termed the explosion as "deeply distressing" and demanded a speedy investigation into the source.
"The news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station is deeply distressing. Early reports indicate that several lives have been lost. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government must ensure a thorough and speedy investigation into the incident," Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post on X.
Congress's Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "The news of death of many people and injury of many in the blast in Delhi is very sad. May the departed souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."
MLA Aaditya Thackeray took to X, " The blast near the Red Fort in Delhi is truly shocking. I pray for the injured and their quick recovery, along with a prayer for those who lost their lives in this terrible blast."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too expressed her shock stating, "Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured," Banerjee said in a post on X.
Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, “Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives in the explosion near #RedFort. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries.”
This is a developing story.