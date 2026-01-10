'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar earlier criticized Virat Kohli for continuing paying ODI cricket while retiring from Tests citing the earlier as an easy format

Vikas Patwal
Vikas Kohli reply to Sanjay Manjrekar
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticized Virat Kohli for retiring from Tests while continuing playing ODI format. Photo: BCCI video screengrab
  • Vikas Kohli takes indirect dig at Sanjay Manjrekar for criticizing Virat Kohli

  • Manjrekar expressed his disappointment over Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test cricket

  • He also questioned Virat's decision to carry on in the ODI format

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas take an indirect jibe on former Indian batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his critical comments on Kohli's career choices.

Vikas Kohli on social media platform Thread writes, "Seems like logon ki daal roti nahi chalti bina Virat Kohli ka naam liye hue," implying that some people just can't run their shops without mentioning Virat's name

Vikas coming out at his brother's defence against Manjrekar's critiques is nothing new. In the past, he has defended Virat against Manjrekar's critiques, most notably during the IPL, where the latter had criticized Virat for his strike rate.

Sanjay Manjrekar's Comments On Virat Kohli

Sanjay Majrekar has been vocal about his views on media and the former Indian cricketer never shies away from speaking his mind. Earlier, speaking on his Instagram account, Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his disappointment with Virat's decision to retire from the Test format after a prolonged lump of poor form.

Manjrekar said that he expected Kohli to fight it out and regain form in Tests to make a pile of runs like his counterparts around the world, like Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root are doing.

Manjrekar also cornered Virat for taking the easier route by continuing playing the One Day format citing it as the easiet format for a top-order player.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Tags

