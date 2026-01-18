India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

Virat Kohli struck his seventh ODI hundred against New Zealand and his 54th overall, but India fell short by 41 runs in pursuit of a 338-run target, with the top-order crumbling

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred To Keep 338-Run Chase Alive
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli got to hundred off 91 balls

  • Cracked eight fours and two sixes en route landmark

  • Despite his knock, India lost third ODI to New Zealand by 41 runs

Virat Kohli smashed a record-extending 54th One-Day International (ODI) hundred against New Zealand in the third and deciding match of the series, in Indore on Sunday (January 18, 2026). The knock went in vain, with the Black Caps emerging victors by 41 runs and sealing their maiden series triumph on Indian shores.

The 37-year-old batting titan, who had missed the three-figure mark in the first ODI in Vadodara when he fell for 93, brought up his century with a single off Zak Foulkes on the final ball of the 40th over. Kohli cracked eight fours and two sixes and brought up his century on the 91st ball of his innings.

As is the case quite often, nothing seemed to deter the man with a target in sight. Recognised batters came and went, the asking rate neared 11 and Harshit Rana, known more for his bowling, was at the other end. But the chase master rolled on, ever-vigorous.

Kohli dropped anchor at one end and remained persistent in a tough run-chase on a benign wicket where India had slipped to 71 for four at one stage after New Zealand posted 337 for eight. He led India’s revival with a robust 88-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53).

Related Content
Related Content

ALSO READ: India Vs New Zealand Highlights, 3rd ODI

But in the end, it was not enough as Kohli's dismissal for a 108-ball 124 was soon followed by the team getting all out for 296 in 46 overs.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell's second consecutive hundred and Glenn Phillips' blistering century powered New Zealand to a competitive 337 for eight despite early jolts from India’s pace attack.

Mitchell (137) and Phillips (106) stitched together a 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket that turned the innings on its head. Calm and authoritative, Mitchell anchored the stand while Phillips provided the momentum, allowing New Zealand to shift gears after a cautious start.

India were controlling the innings at one stage, having reduced the visitors to 58 for three but Mitchell and Phillips made it a contest.Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/63) and Harshit Rana (3/84) claimed three wickets apiece for India

New Zealand's players pose with the trophy after winning the One Day International cricket series against India in Indore, India. - Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Black Caps Clinch Series Despite Virat Kohli's Masterclass

BY Photo Webdesk

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

  3. T20 World Cup: ICC Steps In As England's Pakistan-Origin Players Receive Visas, Others To Get Soon - Report

  4. Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

  5. Shubman Gill Buys INR 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Team Amid Indore Water Scare Ahead Of IND VS NZ 3rd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Australian Open: Brit Overcomes Early Scare To Reach Second Round

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Highlights: Sabalenka, Alcaraz Seal Easy Wins; Pavlyuchenkova Stunned By Bai

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz Advance Amid Record Attendance

  4. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nutrition Security To Solidarity In Advocacy: It’s All Here At INHERE

  2. Delhi Police Take Preventive Action Over Alleged Attack on Christian Meeting

  3. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  4. Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI over ‘targeting’ by agencies amid ED raid row

  5. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Awami League Claim To Be Barred From Polls Due to Fear of Its Popularity

  2. European Leaders React To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

  3. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  4. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  5. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly