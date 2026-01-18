India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

Virat Kohli got to hundred off 91 balls
Cracked eight fours and two sixes en route landmark
Despite his knock, India lost third ODI to New Zealand by 41 runs
Virat Kohli smashed a record-extending 54th One-Day International (ODI) hundred against New Zealand in the third and deciding match of the series, in Indore on Sunday (January 18, 2026). The knock went in vain, with the Black Caps emerging victors by 41 runs and sealing their maiden series triumph on Indian shores.
The 37-year-old batting titan, who had missed the three-figure mark in the first ODI in Vadodara when he fell for 93, brought up his century with a single off Zak Foulkes on the final ball of the 40th over. Kohli cracked eight fours and two sixes and brought up his century on the 91st ball of his innings.
As is the case quite often, nothing seemed to deter the man with a target in sight. Recognised batters came and went, the asking rate neared 11 and Harshit Rana, known more for his bowling, was at the other end. But the chase master rolled on, ever-vigorous.
Kohli dropped anchor at one end and remained persistent in a tough run-chase on a benign wicket where India had slipped to 71 for four at one stage after New Zealand posted 337 for eight. He led India’s revival with a robust 88-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53).
But in the end, it was not enough as Kohli's dismissal for a 108-ball 124 was soon followed by the team getting all out for 296 in 46 overs.
Earlier, Daryl Mitchell's second consecutive hundred and Glenn Phillips' blistering century powered New Zealand to a competitive 337 for eight despite early jolts from India’s pace attack.
Mitchell (137) and Phillips (106) stitched together a 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket that turned the innings on its head. Calm and authoritative, Mitchell anchored the stand while Phillips provided the momentum, allowing New Zealand to shift gears after a cautious start.
India were controlling the innings at one stage, having reduced the visitors to 58 for three but Mitchell and Phillips made it a contest.Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/63) and Harshit Rana (3/84) claimed three wickets apiece for India
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
(With PTI inputs)