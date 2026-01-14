Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

Kohli’s dismissal against New Zealand closely resembled his 2023 World Cup final exit
The stunned reaction at the crease made the moment go viral among fans
Kohli recently returned to the No.1 ODI batter ranking after five years
Former India captain Virat Kohli produced a moment that instantly took fans back to the 2023 Cricket World Cup final during India’s ongoing second ODI against New Zealand at the Saurashtra Cricket Ground. In a rare lapse for one of the modern greats, Kohli miscued a delivery from Kristian Clarke on the 3rd ball of the 24th over, resulting in an inside edge that crashed into the stumps.
The 37-year-old stood still for an extra second, disbelief written all over his face as he stared at the field in shock, a reaction that evoked memories of his dismissal in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.
This wasn’t a typical Kohli exit. Known for his impeccable shot selection and mental composure, seeing him frozen in disbelief drew instantaneous comparisons to that World Cup moment in Ahmedabad, where a closely-fought final slipped from India’s grasp after Kohli was dismissed by Pat Cummins.
Watch the dismissal here:
Virat Kohli's 2023 ODI World Cup Final dismissal:
Virat Kohli’s Recent Form and the NZ ODI Scene
Coming into the second ODI, Kohli was in solid touch, having scored a series of high runs in recent games and leading India’s batting efforts. He had previously accumulated six consecutive fifty-plus scores for India in the 50-over format, showcasing his knack for consistency at the highest level.
In this match, however, he managed only 23 off 29 balls before his unexpected dismissal, punctuated by just a couple of fours. India were positioned at 191/5 after 38.1 overs at the time the story was compiled, with Jadeja and KL Rahul stitching a 73-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter After Five years
Virat Kohli reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings in January 2026, returning to the summit for the first time since 2021. His rise back to the top of the rankings came on the heels of a brilliant 93-run innings against New Zealand and a string of consistent high scores in recent ODIs, overtaking teammate Rohit Sharma in the process.
At 37, Kohli’s resurgence underscores his enduring class and ability to perform at the highest level, nearly five years after last holding the top position in the ODI charts.