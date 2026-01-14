India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Men In Blue Eye Series Victory

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: NZ Batter Henry Nicholls On ODI Format
"There's not as much one-day cricket between major events, I think that makes these series even more important. A few of us have been playing some List-A cricket back home, so we have got a bit of the format under our belt. But it's a format that we enjoy playing so when you have those series now, they are more important than ever with limited amounts." -
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Info
You can watch the 2nd IND vs NZ on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae