India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Men In Blue Eye Series Victory

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: India had won the first game in Vadodara, and look to wrap up the series on Wednesday as they lock horns against New Zealand at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. Catch the key updates from the IND vs NZ match, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias Virat Kohli plays a shot
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India clinched a dramatic four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first One-Day International in Vadodara, and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. With Virat Kohli looking in ominous form, the Men In Blue will now eye a series win against the BlackCaps Surat’s Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday, January 14. The Kiwis, on the other hand, will want to level things up, and take the series onto the decider. Catch the key updates from the IND vs NZ match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: NZ Batter Henry Nicholls On ODI Format

"There's not as much one-day cricket between major events, I think that makes these series even more important. A few of us have been playing some List-A cricket back home, so we have got a bit of the format under our belt. But it's a format that we enjoy playing so when you have those series now, they are more important than ever with limited amounts." -

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Info

You can watch the 2nd IND vs NZ on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Men In Blue Eye Series Victory In Rajkot

  2. Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Special Shapes Mumbai Indians' Record Run Chase Against Gujarat Giants

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Pacer Ali Khan Alleges India Visa Rejection

  5. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Wins After Ofner's Premature Celebration At Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open, Day 2 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Eye Round Progression In New Delhi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  3. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. BWF India Open Super 750: Mia Blichfeldt Slams Conditions At New Venue, BAI Refutes

  5. India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Shine On Opening Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. TMC Accuses BJP Of Double Standards Over Talks With Chinese Communist Party

  2. Supreme Court Signals Liability For Civic Bodies And Dog Feeders Over Stray Dog Attacks

  3. Day In Pics: January 13, 2026

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Three Women, Distinct Voices in Mumbai’s BMC Polls

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Outlook Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Australia Places India In ‘Highest-Risk’ Category For Student Visas

Latest Stories

  1. Crane Collapses On Passenger Train In Thailand’s Northeast, 12 Killed

  2. Makar Sankranti Significance In Astrology: Why The Sun’s Entry Into Capricorn Changes Your Destiny

  3. From Protest To Persona: How Mamata’s Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

  4. Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

  5. Venezuela Frees Several Americans After Maduro’s Capture By US Forces

  6. BTS Announces World Tour 2026-2027: Check Out Dates, Cities And Other Details

  7. Turkman Gate Violence: Arrests Continue Following Demolition Clash

  8. US Clears Restricted Nvidia AI Chip Sales To China In Policy Shift