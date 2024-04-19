Michael Bracewell is a New Zealand cricketer who was born to a cricketing family. He is the nephew of former Test players Brendon and John Bracewell, and the cousin of current international player Doug Bracewell and comedian Melanie Bracewell. He is a left-handed batsman and a Right-Arm Off off-spin bowler. He is also a wicketkeeper. He currently plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

In June 2018, Michael Bracewell secured a contract with Wellington for the 2018–19 season. In March 2020, during round six of the 2019–20 Plunket Shield season, Bracewell achieved his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. By June 2020, he had been offered a contract by Wellington for the upcoming 2020–21 domestic cricket season. On January 8, 2022, during the 2021–22 Super Smash tournament, Bracewell made an impressive score of 141 not out for the Wellington Firebirds against the Central Stags, setting a new record for the highest score in a Twenty20 cricket match in New Zealand.

In March 2022, Bracewell was selected for New Zealand's One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their home series against the Netherlands. He made his ODI debut on March 29, 2022, against the Netherlands. In May 2022, Bracewell earned a spot in New Zealand's Test squad for their tour of England, making his Test debut on June 10, 2022, against England.

During the series against Ireland in July 2022, Bracewell achieved several milestones, including scoring his first century in ODI cricket and making his T20I debut against Ireland. He also secured his first hat-trick in T20I cricket in the subsequent match against Ireland. In January 2023, Bracewell showcased his batting prowess by scoring the third-fastest century for New Zealand in ODI cricket during the series opener against India. Additionally, he equaled the record held by MS Dhoni as the only batter to score more than one century while batting at number seven or below.

Bracewell's talent caught the attention of the IPL, leading to his signing as a replacement for the injured Will Jacks in the Royal Challengers Bangalore team for the 2023 season.

Michael Bracewell's cricketing journey is marked by his adeptness as a left-handed batsman and a right-arm off-spin bowler across multiple formats.

In Test cricket, from 2022 to 2023, he played 8 matches, amassing 259 runs at an average of 19.9, with a highest score of 74. In ODIs during the same period, he featured in 19 matches, scoring 510 runs at an impressive average of 42.5, including two centuries. Bracewell's proficiency extends to T20Is, where he has contributed 144 runs in 20 matches, with a highest score of 61. Additionally, in the IPL 2023 season, he showcased his batting skills, scoring 58 runs in 5 matches.

In first-class cricket, Bracewell has been consistent, accumulating 5581 runs in 106 matches, with 11 centuries to his name. Similarly, in List A cricket, he has scored 3775 runs in 129 matches, including 4 centuries. In T20 cricket, Bracewell has amassed 2615 runs in 139 matches, with a highest score of 141. On the bowling front, Bracewell's off-spin has been effective, especially in Test cricket where he has taken 24 wickets in 8 matches, with a best bowling figure of 4/75. In ODIs, he has claimed 15 wickets in 19 matches, with a best bowling figure of 3/21. Similarly, in T20Is, he has taken 24 wickets in 20 matches, with a best bowling figure of 3/5.