PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

BlackCaps T20 captain (for this series) Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to bat in the first T20I against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. (Scorecard | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Bracewell, speaking at the toss, stated that the wicket was good despite the rain early on. He said, "We are going to bat, looks a beautiful wicket, want to put some runs on the board. Tim Robinson makes his debut today. Looks a very good wicket."
Babar Azam, who has been reinstated as the T20I skipper, spoke on how to utilise the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.
"We have a good combination, good opportunity to utilize these matches before the World Cup. We would have bowled first because of the overcast conditions and the pitch was under covers. The first six overs are going to be crucial," Babar said at the toss.
The start of the match had been delayed due to a wet outfield.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Ben Lister.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.