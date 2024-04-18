Cricket

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bat in the first T20I against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Thursday. Here are the playing XIs, captain quotes and much more

Advertisement

X%2FTheRealPCB
New Zealand win the toss and elect to bat first. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
info_icon

BlackCaps T20 captain (for this series) Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to bat in the first T20I against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. (Scorecard | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Bracewell, speaking at the toss, stated that the wicket was good despite the rain early on. He said, "We are going to bat, looks a beautiful wicket, want to put some runs on the board. Tim Robinson makes his debut today. Looks a very good wicket."

Shaheen Shah Afridi with Babar Azam - X/iShaheenAfridi
My Duty to Back Captain Babar Azam, Says Deposed Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi

BY PTI

Babar Azam, who has been reinstated as the T20I skipper, spoke on how to utilise the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

"We have a good combination, good opportunity to utilize these matches before the World Cup. We would have bowled first because of the overcast conditions and the pitch was under covers. The first six overs are going to be crucial," Babar said at the toss.

The start of the match had been delayed due to a wet outfield.

Playing XIs

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Ben Lister.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: New Zealand Win The Toss, Elect To Bat In 1st T20I At Rawalpindi; Check Playing XIs
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured