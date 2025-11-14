Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: SL In Trouble As Abrar Ahmed Picks Up 3 Wickets

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Get live updates from the second One Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday, 14 November, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Updates
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Pakistan National Cricket Team during a match. X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live: Away from the Islamabad chaos, Rawalpindi plays host to a high-stakes clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka before both teams head into the tri-series with Zimbabwe, starting November 17. Originally planned for Islamabad, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted for a single venue and moved the series to Pindi to streamline operations and ensure player safety after the suicide attack in Islamabad. In the tour opener on Tuesday, played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan won by six runs in a last-over thriller, with Salman Agha claiming the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 105 off 87 balls. After posting 299/5, Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 293/9 despite rearguard actions from Wanindu Hasaranga (59) and Maheesh Theekshana (21). The PAK vs SL 2nd ODI match starts at 3:00 PM IST. Follow live scores and updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: SL 127/4 (27)

After a mini-collapse, Sri Lankan batters- Samarwickrama (26) and Liyanage (16) are striving hard to build a partnership against the dominating Pakistani spinners.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Abrar Ahmed On A Roll! SL 98/4 (21.2)

Abrar Ahmed strikes again with the 3rd wicket, this time of the captain Charith Asalanka (6) whose batting woes continues. Sri Lanka batting order is surrendering in front of Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Abrar Strikes Again! SL 90/3 (19.2) 

Just when it was looking that a partnership is brewing between Mendis and Samarwickrama, Abrar strikes as Mendis played a half tracker straight to the mid-wicket fielder. Skipper Charith Asalanka comes to the crease now.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: SL 81/2 (17)

After losing two wickets back-to-back, Mendis (15) and Samarwickrama (7) are looking to stabilise the Sri Lankan innings. Sri Lanka needs one of these batters to play a big innings here.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Drinks! |SL 62/2 (13.1)

Sri Lanka loses two wickets are a solid start. Both the openers Nissanka (24) and Mishara (27) are back in the hut. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarwickrama are on the crease now.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: SL 46/0 (8)

Nissanka (22) and Mishara (18) are looking strong as the pitch offers no movement as such to Pakistan quicks. Pakistan might be missing the services of Shaheen Afridi on this track.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: SL 22/0 (4)

Sri Lanka get off to a decent start as both the openers hit some cracking boundaries in the first 4 overs.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Off We Go!|SL 0/0 (0)

We are underway at the Rawalpindi Stadium as Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara open the innings for Pakistan. Naseem Shah is bowing the first over for Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report

The pitch has less grass on it as compared to the one in the last game but it looks like heavy roller has been used on it. The batters will enjoy it more than the last game while spinners could play a prominent role as the ball gets a bit older.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammed Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss

 Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Streaming Info

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned here for live updates.

