Naseem Abbas Shah is a Pakistani cricketer who at the age of 16 was selected for the Pakistan cricket team's Test series against Australia. He made his international debut for Pakistan in November 2019 against Australia, becoming the ninth-youngest player to debut in Test cricket. In December 2019, during the second Test match against Sri Lanka, he became the second-youngest bowler to secure a five-wicket haul in a Test match and the youngest pace bowler to do so. In February 2020, during the first Test against Bangladesh, he became the youngest bowler to claim a hat-trick in a Test match.

Naseem began his cricketing journey by playing tape ball cricket in Lower Dir. At 13, he joined the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy in Lahore, where Sulaman Qadir coached him. He was subsequently selected for the Lahore Under-16 team at the age of 13 and later for the Pakistan Under-16 team at the age of 14.

He made his first-class debut for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited in the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on September 1, 2018. He made his List A debut for the same team in the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup on October 16, 2018. In September 2019, he was named in Central Punjab's squad for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament. He made his Twenty20 debut on October 13, 2019, for Central Punjab in the 2019–20 National T20 Cup.

Naseem played for Quetta Gladiators in franchise cricket from 2019 to 2023 in the Pakistan Super League. He was then traded to Islamabad United before the 2024 season. He also participated in other leagues, such as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he played a crucial role in helping St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots win the title in 2021. Gloucestershire County Cricket Club signed him for the first half of the 2022 season in England and later bought by the Welsh Fire for the 2022 season of The Hundred.

He was named in Pakistan's Test squad for their series against Australia in October 2019. He made his Test debut for Pakistan against Australia on November 21, 2019. His debut was well-received by senior cricketers, including former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis and former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was impressed by his performance.

Naseem has also represented Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is. He made his ODI debut on August 16, 2022, against the Netherlands, and his T20I debut on August 28, 2022, against India. In September 2022, he played a crucial role in helping Pakistan qualify for the finals of a T20I series against Afghanistan by delivering two sixes. He has been a critical player for Pakistan in significant tournaments, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.