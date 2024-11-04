Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: AUS Clinch Nail-Biting 2-Wicket Victory Over PAK - In Pics

Pat Cummins shone as Australia managed to get a pulsating win over Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 4th of November for the first ODI. Pakistan managed to give Australia 203 runs as Australia scored 204 for 8 by chasing it down. Crucial runs came from Josh Inglis with 49 and Steven Smith 44 as well as a not-out 32 off Cummins. The loss of two openers didn’t look scary because Inglis and Smith were standing on the crease. However, Haris Rauf's explosive spell turned it around, taking three wickets and putting Australia in a difficult position at 155 for 7. At this point, under the pressure, Cummins and Mitchell Starc steadied the innings and guided his team to two wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan fought hard, and Mohammad Rizwan showed aggressive captaincy throughout, keeping it competitive till the end.