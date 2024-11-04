Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: AUS Clinch Nail-Biting 2-Wicket Victory Over PAK - In Pics

Australia's not-out batters Pat Cummins, right, and Mitchell Starc walk off the ground after their win over Pakistan during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, leads his team off the ground after losing to Australia during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Australia's Pat Cummins bats against Pakistan during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Pakistan's Haris Rauf, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Australia's Josh Inglis bats against Pakistan during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Australia's Steve Smith, left, bats against Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, bowls to Australia's Steve Smith during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center, hits a 6 off Australia's Adam Zampa, right, during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Pakistan's Irfan Khan bats against Australia during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.
Australia's Pat Cummins, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.