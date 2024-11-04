Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: AUS Clinch Nail-Biting 2-Wicket Victory Over PAK - In Pics

Pat Cummins shone as Australia managed to get a pulsating win over Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 4th of November for the first ODI. Pakistan managed to give Australia 203 runs as Australia scored 204 for 8 by chasing it down. Crucial runs came from Josh Inglis with 49 and Steven Smith 44 as well as a not-out 32 off Cummins. The loss of two openers didn’t look scary because Inglis and Smith were standing on the crease. However, Haris Rauf's explosive spell turned it around, taking three wickets and putting Australia in a difficult position at 155 for 7. At this point, under the pressure, Cummins and Mitchell Starc steadied the innings and guided his team to two wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan fought hard, and Mohammad Rizwan showed aggressive captaincy throughout, keeping it competitive till the end.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_1
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Australia's not-out batters Pat Cummins, right, and Mitchell Starc walk off the ground after their win | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Australia's not-out batters Pat Cummins, right, and Mitchell Starc walk off the ground after their win over Pakistan during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

2/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Mohammad Rizwan
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, leads his team off the ground after losing to Australia | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, leads his team off the ground after losing to Australia during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

3/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Pat Cummins
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Australia's Pat Cummins bats against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Pat Cummins bats against Pakistan during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

4/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Haris Rauf
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates Australia's Glenn Maxwell's wicket | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Haris Rauf, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

5/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Josh Inglis
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Australia's Josh Inglis bats against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Josh Inglis bats against Pakistan during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

6/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Steve Smith
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Australia's Steve Smith bats against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Steve Smith, left, bats against Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

7/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, bowls to Australia's Steve Smith | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, bowls to Australia's Steve Smith during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

8/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Naseem Shah
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center, hits a 6 off Australia's Adam Zampa | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center, hits a 6 off Australia's Adam Zampa, right, during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

9/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Irfan Khan
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Pakistan's Irfan Khan bats against Australia | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Irfan Khan bats against Australia during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

10/10
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Pat Cummins
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Pat Cummins, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Pat Cummins, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Former Cricketers Weigh In On Ranji Trophy 'Intent' Debate
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Aussies Recover From Middle-order Collapse To Win
  3. Window For WPL, New T20 Champions League - Breaking Down ICC's Fresh Future Tours Programme
  4. AUS Vs PAK: Aussies Secure 71st Win Against Pakistan, Check India's Record Against Their Arch-Rivals
  5. Shami's Comeback Plans Derailed Again; Expected Ranji Trophy Appearance Thwarted
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Visitors Strike Thrice Within 25 Minutes - JFC 0-3 CFC
  2. Napoli 0-3 Atalanta, Serie A: Gasperini Plays Down Scudetto Talk Despite Dominating Win
  3. Inter 1-0 Venezia, Serie A: Inzaghi Seeks Improvements Ahead Of Arsenal, Napoli Clashes
  4. Trabzonspor 2-3 Fenerbahce, Super Lig: Mourinho Questions Turkey Move, Slams VAR - Watch
  5. Dani Olmo Bags Brace In Barcelona's 3-1 Victory Over Espanyol, Extending League Lead - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: India Raises Concern Over Safety Of Indian Nationals, Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  2. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  3. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  5. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs