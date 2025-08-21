Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was slapped during a Jan Sunwai, sustaining injuries.
Accused Sakriya Khimjibhai from Rajkot booked for attempt to murder; sent to 5-day custody.
Police suspect wider conspiracy despite accused citing anger over stray dog ruling.
The man accused of slapping Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta has been sent to five days of police custody, PTI reported citing court sources.The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), was produced at the house of a Magistrate late at night in Dwarka.
The accused who is a resident of Rajkot has been booked under Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and for allegedly assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging their duty.
The Delhi CM was attacked during a “Jan Sunwai” programme at her office in the civil lines area. Her office termed the assault as a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said CM Gupta sustained injuries to her hand, shoulder and head, PTI reported.
Police are probing the matter from all angles with the initial investigation revealing the accused to be a dog lover who was upset over the recent Supreme Court order on stray dogs. They said the attack seems to be part of a bigger conspiracy. Sources said two videos of the 'Jan Sunwai' programme were recovered from the accused's mobile phone.
"The accused is claiming that he was upset over the Supreme Court order on dogs, but we suspect something deeper. He slapped the chief minister and attacked her.
"We suspect the involvement of more people and have summoned two to three persons close to him for questioning. If their involvement is established, we could make more arrests in a couple of days," a source told PTI.
According to reports, the man entered the chief minister's Camp Office on the Raj Niwas Marg posing as a complainant. He approached CM Gupta with a complaint during the meeting and allegedly slapped her.