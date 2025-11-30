Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Casts Vote In MCD Bypoll

CM Rekha Gupta votes with family at Shalimar Bagh-B booth; urges high turnout as "democratic duty" for 'Viksit Delhi' amid 21.84% participation by 1:30 p.m.
Nine BJP-held seats vs. three AAP; 580 booths with CAPF, results December 3.
First post-assembly MCD test after BJP's 48/70 win, 51 candidates (26 women), AAP's Kejriwal echoes call; defections like Rajesh Gupta bolster saffron edge.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, cast her vote early Sunday morning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections at a polling booth in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, AP Block, Shalimar Bagh, emphasizing the pivotal role of voter participation in forging a "Viksit Delhi." Polling, which kicked off at 7:30 a.m. amid heightened security with 13 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and live webcasting from the State Election Commission (SEC) headquarters, is underway across 12 wards until 5:30 p.m., with results slated for December 3.
Shalimar Bagh-B, a women-reserved ward previously represented by Gupta before her elevation to chief ministership, is among nine BJP-held seats up for grabs, alongside high-profile contests in Dwarka-B (vacated by Lok Sabha MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat) and others like Mundka and Ashok Vihar. Speaking to reporters outside the booth, Gupta, flanked by her husband Manish Gupta, hailed the bypolls as a "celebration of democracy" and urged residents to step out in large numbers, stating, "Every vote for BJP is a vote for Delhi’s development... Participate to strengthen governance and build a developed capital."
Her appeal echoes Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's parallel call on X for voters to "definitely use their vote," amid a three-way tussle with 51 candidates, including 26 women, contesting the seats vacated by 11 assembly elevations and one Lok Sabha win.
Voter turnout reached 5.40% by 9:30 a.m. and climbed to 21.84% by 1:30 p.m., with Chandni Mahal logging the highest early participation, though SEC officials anticipate a surge later in the day.
Delhi Metro extended services from 4 a.m. to facilitate staff and voters, while SEC Commissioner Vijay Dev oversees the 580-booth operation with 2,320 personnel and 10 strong rooms for EVM storage. Gupta's family vote and her development-focused pitch underscore BJP's campaign narrative of "effective governance," contrasting AAP's accusations of "hooliganism" during the November 28 campaigning finale