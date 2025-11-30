Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Casts Vote In MCD Bypoll

Shalimar Bagh-B, a women-reserved ward previously represented by Gupta before her elevation to chief ministership, is among nine BJP-held seats up for grabs, alongside high-profile contests in Dwarka-B (vacated by Lok Sabha MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat) and others like Mundka and Ashok Vihar. Speaking to reporters outside the booth, Gupta, flanked by her husband Manish Gupta, hailed the bypolls as a "celebration of democracy" and urged residents to step out in large numbers, stating, "Every vote for BJP is a vote for Delhi’s development... Participate to strengthen governance and build a developed capital."