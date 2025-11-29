Delhi Poll Panel Geared Up, AAP, BJP Compete For Bigger Share

Of the contested wards, nine were previously held by the BJP while three were AAP bastions such as Chandni Chowk, Dakshinpuri, and Chandni Mahal. Campaigning concluded on November 28 with high-octane roadshows and rallies, where BJP leaders like Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva pitched "development and governance" achievements of their nine-month MCD rule, vowing to restart stalled projects and criticizing AAP's 12-year legacy of "shortcomings." AAP, led by figures including former Chief Minister Atishi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, framed the bypolls as a "referendum on BJP's hooliganism and unfulfilled promises," highlighting alleged bulldozer actions in rural belts and unauthorized colonies.