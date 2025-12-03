BJP Dominates MCD Bypolls; Opposition Parties Register Gains

In one of the closely watched contests, BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta defeated AAP candidate Harsh Sharma by 1,182 votes. The party also scored a decisive win in the Shalimar Bagh B ward, where Anita Jain beat AAP’s Babita Rana by over 10,000 votes. The seat had fallen vacant after sitting BJP councillor Rekha Gupta won the assembly elections earlier this year and assumed office as Delhi’s chief minister.