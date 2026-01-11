AAP Leaders Detained During Protest Over Alleged 'Doctored' Atishi Video

Several AAP leaders, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained while protesting near the BJP headquarters over an alleged “doctored” video of Atishi linked to Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Atishi denied the आरोप, said the video was manipulated with false subtitles, and an FIR has been registered in Punjab over the edited clip.
Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained on Sunday while protesting against the BJP over the Guru Tegh Bahadur issue, accusing the ruling party of circulating a “doctored” video of former Delhi chief minister Atishi.
The protest was held near the BJP headquarters, with AAP leaders demanding an apology from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
"The BJP should apologise for making fake videos in relation to Guru Tegh Bahadur. This is their dirty politics. They made this fake video to run away from the real issues of Delhi," AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said.
He added that people would not forgive the alleged disrespect to the Guru and demanded an apology from all BJP leaders.
Delhi BJP leaders, including Law Minister Kapil Mishra, using the clip, had alleged that Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Assembly during a debate on a programme organised by the Delhi government last November to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.
Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said AAP would have to apologise for using abusive language against the Guru.
"Leader of the Opposition Atishi in the Delhi Assembly used abusive words about our Gurus, and when BJP leaders raised this issue, Arvind Kejriwal got an FIR registered against Kapil Mishra by the Punjab Police, which the Punjab Police has no authority to do," Sachdeva said in a post on X in Hindi.
He added that Kejriwal, Atishi and the entire "gang" would have to apologise for the alleged remarks against the Gurus.
Atishi, meanwhile, accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh Guru into the controversy.
In a video post on X, Atishi said she was referring to the BJP avoiding a discussion on pollution and to their protest in the Assembly over the issue of stray dogs.
She alleged that the BJP had deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur into the clip.
The former Delhi chief minister also said she belongs to a family in which, for generations, the eldest son adopted Sikhism, and that she would rather die than insult the Guru Sahib.
On Friday, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate registered an FIR in connection with the uploading and circulation of the “edited” and “doctored” video of Atishi in the Delhi Assembly.