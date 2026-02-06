AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Jalandhar

Oberoi, 38, was attacked by two assailants on a two-wheeler who fired 8–10 rounds at him as he was leaving the gurdwara.
Police suspect prior surveillance and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attackers, who fled immediately after the shooting.
Opposition leaders slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, calling the incident evidence of rising gang violence and governance failure in Punjab.
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town on Friday morning.
Oberoi, 38, had arrived at the gurdwara in his car and was preparing to leave after paying obeisance when two assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire, Eight to ten rounds were fired, shattering the window panes of Oberoi’s vehicle and another car parked nearby. PTI reported.
He was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious condition but succumbed to bullet injuries, police and hospital authorities confirmed
Police suspect the attackers had conducted prior surveillance of Oberoi’s movements. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the assailants, who fled immediately after the attack. Further investigation is underway.
Following the incident, opposition parties strongly criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, alleging a breakdown of law and order in Punjab.
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the daylight killing of a ruling party leader exposed the worsening security situation in the state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal described the incident as evidence of “anarchy”, claiming nearly 25 murders were reported in January alone.
Shriomani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja echoed similar concerns, alleging a complete collapse of law and order under the AAP government.
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the killing highlighted the growing influence of organised crime in Punjab and accused the Mann government of focusing on political optics rather than public safety. He said the people of Punjab deserved security and effective governance.
(With inputs from PTI)