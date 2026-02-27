Bengaluru FC 0-2 Punjab FC, Indian Super League: Nsungusi Brace Powers Shers To Maiden Win

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2025-26: Punjab FC secured their first victory of the season with a comfortable 2-0 win away to Bengaluru FC, as Effiong Nsungusi’s first-half double proved decisive for the Shers

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC match report Indian Super League 2025-26 round 3
Punjab FC players celebrate after Nsungusi Effiong scored during the Indian Super League against Bengaluru FC on February 27, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
  • Punjab FC claimed a 2-0 away win over Bengaluru FC, courtesy of two first-half goals from Effiong Nsungusi

  • Nsungusi opened the scoring with a near-post header before firing home a second after Dani Ramirez’s assist

  • Bengaluru improved after interval, but Sunil Chhetri and others were unable to beat Arshdeep Singh

Punjab FC clinched their first win of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season with a comfortable 2-0 win away to Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, powered by a first-half brace from Effiong Nsungusi.

Both teams threatened from set pieces in the early stages. Bengaluru left-back Roshan Singh sent a free-kick over the bar in the fifth minute. Bede Osuji’s headed effort was put behind for a Punjab corner, and Pablo Santos brought out a good save from Gurpreet Singh.

The visitors got the breakthrough in the 20th minute, with Nsungusi heading in from the near post after an accurate cross by Manglenthang Kipgen. Bijoy Varghese could have doubled Punjab’s lead with a header before Nsungusi scored again after the half-hour mark.

The Nigerian forward was teed up by Dani Ramirez before powering a shot past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to find the bottom corner.

Bengaluru Fail To Find Equaliser

Bengaluru FC came back fighting after the break, with Sunil Chhetri getting the best chance for the hosts in the 58th minute. The veteran forward was found by Ryan Williams’ low cross, but Chhetri dragged it wide.

The Blues mounted pressure as the match went on, with substitute Sirojiddin Kuziev testing Arshdeep Singh from distance and Chhetri seeing his header blocked in the box. However, Punjab held on for a vital win on the road.

This result takes the visitors to seventh in the standings with three points, while Bengaluru remain sixth on four. Punjab FC will face NorthEast United FC on March 9, while Bengaluru FC will take on Mohammedan SC away on March 7.

