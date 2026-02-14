Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: When, Where To Watch Live?

The much awaited 2026 edition of the Indian Super League kicks-off today with matchday 1 featuring a total of 6 matches. First-timers SC Delhi will be up against one-time ISL champions Bengaluru FC in a 7:30PM (IST) kick-off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Under the guidance of Renedy Singh, Bengaluru FC has moved away from the heavy-spending models of the past, focusing instead on a balanced squad. The return of Ashique Kuruniyan adds much-needed explosive pace to the wings, while the midfield will be marshaled by the creative Braian Sánchez.
The West Block Blues will expect their veteran core, led by Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, to secure all three points in this single-leg season format.
Sporting Club Delhi (formerly Hyderabad FC) enters the league with a Phoenix nickname and a point to prove. Now based in the capital and led by Polish tactician Tomasz Tchorz, they have retained a resilient domestic core including captain Alex Saji and the versatile Ramhlunchhunga.
While they are viewed as underdogs, their ability to frustrate top-tier sides with a disciplined low block makes them a dangerous opening-day opponent.
Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: Head-To-Head
This will be the two team's first-ever meeting in any competition.
Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: When, Where To Watch?
The entire Indian Super League 2026 season will be livestreamed exclusively on the FanCode app/website.