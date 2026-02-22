Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Bengaluru FC will host NorthEast United at Bengaluru in ISL 2025-26
They are coming out of a 2-0 win against SC Delhi
NorthEast United suffered a 3-0 loss against East Bengal in their previous match
Bengaluru FC clash with NorthEast United in their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season at their home in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 22, Sunday. Bengaluru FC defeated SC Delhi 2-0 in their last match to start their campaign. NorthEast United meanwhile are coming out of a 3-0 loss against East Bengal.
Head coach Renedy Singh's tenure with Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2025-26, started in a positive note. A solid defensive performance combined with goals from the evergreen Sunil Chhetri and the clinical Narayanan Sivasakthi helped the Blues secure a 2-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi. Chhetri didn't start the game and came on as a substitute later in the game. Despite that, his eye for goal helped him get his name up on the scoresheet. Playing at the fortress of Sree Kanteerava, they are historically dominant and will look to keep their clean sheet streak alive.
After a bruising 0-3 loss to East Bengal in their opener, Juan Pedro Benali faces the daunting task of rallying a squad that hasn't won an away game against the Blues since 2018. In their opener, the Highlanders were tactically sound for the first 60 minutes before a defensive collapse saw them concede three quick goals. Coach Benali has spent the week emphasizing collective defending. With Bengaluru FC boasting threats like Sunil Chhetri and Sivasakthi, the center-back pairing of Michel Zabaco and Asheer Akhtar must remain switched on for the full 90 minutes to avoid another second-half fade-out.
Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United: Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 19
Bengaluru FC Won: 9
NorthEast United Won: 2
Draw: 7
Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United: Squads
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jaspreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Sahil, Suraj Singh, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammed Salah, Ricky Meetei, Namgyal Bhutia, Harsh Palande, Nikhil Poojari, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bungson Singh, Sirojiddin Kuziev, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brian Sánchez, Soham Varshneya, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Rishi Singh, Md Arbash, Shivaldo Singh, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Monirul Molla, Serto Kom, Kelvin Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan
NorthEast United: Gurmeet Singh, Dipesh Chauhan, Arman Tamang, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Tondonba Singh, Míchel Zabaco, Shubham Poonia, Asheer Akhtar, Robin Yadav, Mukul Panwar, Buanthanglun Samte, Jairo Samperio, Muthu Irulandi, Macarton Nickson, Andy, Bekey Oram, Mohammed Arshaf, Danny Meitei, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Parthib Gogoi, Ankith Padmanabhan, Huidrom Thoi Singh, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Redeem Tlang, Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Jithin MS
Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United: Live Streaming Info
The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.