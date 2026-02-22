Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Head coach Renedy Singh's tenure with Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2025-26, started in a positive note. A solid defensive performance combined with goals from the evergreen Sunil Chhetri and the clinical Narayanan Sivasakthi helped the Blues secure a 2-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi. Chhetri didn't start the game and came on as a substitute later in the game. Despite that, his eye for goal helped him get his name up on the scoresheet. Playing at the fortress of Sree Kanteerava, they are historically dominant and will look to keep their clean sheet streak alive.