Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Former champions Bengaluru FC are looking to extend their winning run as they will host NorthEast United, coming out from a defeat, at their home in Bengaluru in the second round of ISL 2025-26 games

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
bengaluru fc vs northeast united indian super league 2025-26 round 2 live streaming result
Sunil Chhetri celebrating his goal against SC Delhi in ISL 2025-26. Photo: bengalurufc/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru FC will host NorthEast United at Bengaluru in ISL 2025-26

  • They are coming out of a 2-0 win against SC Delhi

  • NorthEast United suffered a 3-0 loss against East Bengal in their previous match

Bengaluru FC clash with NorthEast United in their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season at their home in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 22, Sunday. Bengaluru FC defeated SC Delhi 2-0 in their last match to start their campaign. NorthEast United meanwhile are coming out of a 3-0 loss against East Bengal.

Head coach Renedy Singh's tenure with Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2025-26, started in a positive note. A solid defensive performance combined with goals from the evergreen Sunil Chhetri and the clinical Narayanan Sivasakthi helped the Blues secure a 2-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi. Chhetri didn't start the game and came on as a substitute later in the game. Despite that, his eye for goal helped him get his name up on the scoresheet. Playing at the fortress of Sree Kanteerava, they are historically dominant and will look to keep their clean sheet streak alive.

After a bruising 0-3 loss to East Bengal in their opener, Juan Pedro Benali faces the daunting task of rallying a squad that hasn't won an away game against the Blues since 2018. In their opener, the Highlanders were tactically sound for the first 60 minutes before a defensive collapse saw them concede three quick goals. Coach Benali has spent the week emphasizing collective defending. With Bengaluru FC boasting threats like Sunil Chhetri and Sivasakthi, the center-back pairing of Michel Zabaco and Asheer Akhtar must remain switched on for the full 90 minutes to avoid another second-half fade-out.

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United: Head-To-Head

Related Content
Related Content

Total Matches: 19

Bengaluru FC Won: 9

NorthEast United Won: 2

Draw: 7

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United: Squads

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jaspreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Sahil, Suraj Singh, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammed Salah, Ricky Meetei, Namgyal Bhutia, Harsh Palande, Nikhil Poojari, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bungson Singh, Sirojiddin Kuziev, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brian Sánchez, Soham Varshneya, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Rishi Singh, Md Arbash, Shivaldo Singh, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Monirul Molla, Serto Kom, Kelvin Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan

NorthEast United: Gurmeet Singh, Dipesh Chauhan, Arman Tamang, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Tondonba Singh, Míchel Zabaco, Shubham Poonia, Asheer Akhtar, Robin Yadav, Mukul Panwar, Buanthanglun Samte, Jairo Samperio, Muthu Irulandi, Macarton Nickson, Andy, Bekey Oram, Mohammed Arshaf, Danny Meitei, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Parthib Gogoi, Ankith Padmanabhan, Huidrom Thoi Singh, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Redeem Tlang, Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Jithin MS

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United: Live Streaming Info

The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Lankan Tigers Restrict ENG To 146/9 In Pallekele

  2. IND Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Men In Blue Take On Proteas In High-Stakes Clash

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  4. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  5. AIIMS: Not in Robust Health

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart