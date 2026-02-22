Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL: Blues Seek Home Dominance Against Resilient Highlanders

NorthEast United footballers in team huddle against East Bengal in ISL 2025-26. NEUtdFC/X

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Score Updates, ISL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 22, Sunday. After a convincing 2-0 victory in their opener against SC Delhi, the home side Bengaluru FC will enter this fixture with high confidence. A solid defensive performance combined with goals from the evergreen Sunil Chhetri and the clinical Narayanan Sivasakthi helped Renedy Singh's side commence campaign with a win. NorthEast United, meanwhile, stumbled in their first outing. They suffered a 0-3 defeat to East Bengal. Juan Pedro Benali's side will have to show a stronger performance to challenge Bengaluru FC. Check real-time updates and live score of the BFC vs NEUFC Indian Super League game with us.

LIVE UPDATES