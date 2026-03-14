North Korea Fires 10 Ballistic Missiles Amid Ongoing US-South Korea Drills

Pyongyang fires unidentified projectile eastward amid ongoing U.S.-South Korea drills, fueling fears of escalation in an already volatile region shadowed by nuclear ambitions and rival alliances.

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In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, oversees a launch of, what it says, the country’s newly built Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile at an undisclosed place in North Korea Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 Photo: AP
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  • North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on March 14, 2026, coinciding with U.S.-South Korea Freedom Shield exercises, prompting alerts from Seoul and Tokyo without reported territorial violations.

  • The launch follows Kim Jong Un-supervised cruise missile tests from a new destroyer earlier in March, highlighting Pyongyang's focus on naval modernization and strategic weapons amid broader 2026 activity including hypersonic and ballistic systems.

  • The event intensifies tensions in an already strained security climate, raising risks of miscalculation as North Korea bolsters its nuclear and conventional capabilities while allies reinforce deterrence postures.

North Korea launched approximately 10 unidentified ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (also known as the Sea of Japan), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported.

The projectiles were fired from the Sunan area near Pyongyang, flying roughly 350 kilometers (about 217 miles) before splashing down outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to South Korean and Japanese defense officials.

Japan's Ministry of Defense and Coast Guard confirmed the launches, describing them as multiple ballistic missiles with no reported impact on aircraft, ships, or territorial waters. The South Korean military, in coordination with U.S. counterparts, is analyzing the missiles' specifications, flight paths, and potential capabilities, while maintaining heightened surveillance for possible follow-on activity.

The timing directly coincides with the ongoing Freedom Shield annual joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which began on March 9 and involve around 18,000 South Korean troops alongside U.S. forces through March 19. Described by the allies as defensive readiness drills to enhance combined operational capabilities, the exercises have drawn sharp condemnation from Pyongyang. North Korea's powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, earlier warned that such "muscle-flexing" could lead to "unimaginably terrible consequences," framing them as rehearsals for invasion.

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This marks North Korea's third ballistic missile launch of 2026, following earlier tests in January, and comes on the heels of recent naval demonstrations. Just days prior, Kim Jong Un personally oversaw strategic cruise missile firings from the new 5,000-ton Choe Hyon-class destroyer highlighting efforts to bolster naval strike capabilities amid accusations of hostile encirclement by Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo.

The salvo serves as a clear show of force, analysts say, aimed at demonstrating military resolve, testing systems (possibly including large-caliber multiple rocket launchers or short-range ballistic variants), and countering perceived threats from the allied drills. No immediate escalation followed, but the launches reinforce concerns over miscalculation in one of the world's most heavily militarized flashpoints, where North Korea continues advancing its nuclear and missile programs despite international sanctions.

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