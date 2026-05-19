Naegohyang Vs Suwon, AFC Women’s Champions League: North Korean Side Lands In South Korea For Semi-Final

North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC head coach Ri Yu Il, center left, and his player Kim Kyong Yong, center right, attend a press conference at Suwon Sports Complex in Suwon Tuesday, May 19, 2026, ahead of the Women's Asian Champions League semi-final football match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women. | Photo: Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP

North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC head coach Ri Yu Il, center left, and his player Kim Kyong Yong, center right, attend a press conference at Suwon Sports Complex in Suwon Tuesday, May 19, 2026, ahead of the Women's Asian Champions League semi-final football match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women. | Photo: Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP