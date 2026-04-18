Japan Vs North Korea Live Streaming, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch

Japan Vs North Korea Live Streaming, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: Check preview, venue, date, time and other details of the Japan vs North Korea final match

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Japan Vs North Korea Live Streaming, AFC U20 Asian Cup 2026 Final Preview
Japan footballers in action during AFC U20 Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand. Photo: AFC
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Japan and North Korea face off in AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 final

  • Japan defeated China in the semi-final

  • North Korea defeated South Korea in the top four clash

The 2026 AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup reaches its climax on Saturday, April 18, as continental heavyweights Japan and North Korea (DPR Korea) face off in a high-stakes final at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

The talking point of the final centers on North Korea’s impenetrable defense. The defending champions have reached the final without conceding a single goal, boasting a staggering goal difference after dominant wins over Jordan (8-0), Uzbekistan (6-0), and South Korea (5-0 in groups; 3-0 in the semifinal).

Their attack is spearheaded by the clinical Pak Ok-I, the tournament's leading scorer with seven goals. Their high-intensity pressing and physical conditioning make them formidable favorites to secure back-to-back titles.

Japan, six-time record champions, look to counter this with their trademark technical fluidity and tactical discipline. Led by captain Mao Itamura, the Young Nadeshiko navigated a challenging Group C—defeating Australia 5-2—and dispatched China 2-0 in the semifinals.

Noa Fukushima, who scored a stunning long-range free-kick in the semis, remains Japan’s most dangerous creative outlet. While Japan has shown vulnerability in defense compared to their opponents, their ability to dominate possession and exploit spaces remains unmatched.

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This match is a repeat of the 2024 final, where North Korea edged Japan to claim the crown. While both nations have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, the final match has regional supremacy on stake.

in 2024, Japan lost both Asian Cup and World Cup finals to North Korea, in a space of six months.

Japan also lost to the defending champions in the last edition’s group stage, but head coach Akira Ijiri dismissed the chances of it affecting his side’s morale.

North Korea is chasing their third overall title (and second consecutive) while Japan is looking to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2019 and extend their record to seven titles.

Expect an uptempo tactical battle where North Korea's raw power meets Japan's precision. If North Korea maintains their clean-sheet streak, they will have the upper hand, but Japan’s set-piece prowess could be the wildcard that finally breaks the deadlock.

Japan Vs North Korea, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Japan Vs North Korea, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final will be hosted?

A

The final will be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

Q

When will the Japan Vs North Korea, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final will be hosted?

A

The final will be hosted on April 18, Saturday starting from 4:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Japan Vs North Korea, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final?

A

The Japan vs North Korea, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.

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