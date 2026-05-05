India 0-3 Japan, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Face Second Straight Defeat

With no points from their first two games, India are at the bottom of group B. The Young Tigresses now need to beat Lebanon in their last group match to have any chance of making it to the quarter-finals

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India 0-3 Japan, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Face Second Straight Defeat
Action from the India vs Japan, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup match in Suzhou, China. Photo: AIFF Media
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India stopped Japan from scoring in first half

  • Japan took the lead through Yumi Hayashi in 59th minute

  • Yuzuha Ikeda (76th, 81st) then struck twice to seal her team's victory

India fought hard without conceding a goal in the first half against formidable Japan but eventually lost 0-3 in their second group match of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup in Suzhou (China) on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, Japan took the lead just before the hour mark through Yumi Hayashi (59th minute) and Yuzuha Ikeda (76th, 81st) then struck twice to hand the four-time champions their second win in Group B.

The result took Japan to the top of Group B with six points from two matches. India remain without a point from their first two games, and are at the bottom of the group after Lebanon held Australia to a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

India now need to beat Lebanon in their last group match on Friday to have any chance of making it to the quarterfinals.

The top two teams in each of the three groups and the two best third-placed teams qualify for the quarterfinals.

Japan set the tempo from the opening whistle, using width through Mashiro Yamaji and Futaba Noda to deliver early crosses into the area. India responded with a compact defensive shape. Captain Abhista Basnett and Elizabed Lakra held the central line effectively in the opening phase.

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Sustained pressure from Japan kept India inside their own half, with the entire unit working behind the ball. The Young Tigresses adjusted by crowding central areas, limiting space for the Japanese forwards.

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Nanami Kurita and Asuka Tanaka operated as a pair up front, combining in the final third, but India’s defensive structure restricted clear openings for the Japanese. Thandamoni Baskey dropped deep to support the backline, often functioning as an additional defensive presence.

Despite the volume of deliveries into the Indian box, goalkeeper Munni showed awareness and timing, stepping off her line to claim crosses and ease pressure. India maintained defensive discipline while looking for openings.

Japan registered their first effort on target in the 20th minute, when Noda struck from the right, but Munni gathered comfortably.

Japan maintained a high defensive line to sustain pressure, though it also left spaces in behind. India remained patient in search of counter attacks. In the 31st minute, Kurita found space outside the box and tested the goalkeeper from distance. Munni responded with a controlled save, maintaining her composure.

At the break, Japan held the majority of possession and registered two shots on target. India, however, retained a compact shape and did not give too many chances to their opponents. The defensive unit, including Basnett, Lakra, Divyani Linda and Ritu Badaik, maintained structure throughout the half.

Japan resumed on the front foot after the restart, continuing to build in the final third. In the 49th minute, with India maintaining a compact shape at the back, Kurita attempted a shot from distance. The effort swerved in the air, but Munni tracked it well and gathered cleanly.

Kurita threatened again in the 53rd minute, connecting with a first-time effort from a cutback on the right, but her attempt sailed over the crossbar.

India showed greater intent in transition during this phase, with long balls played into the Japanese half. Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman looked to engage the backline, though clear openings remained limited.

Japan continued to create openings, with Noda striking the side-netting from close range in the 58th minute.

The breakthrough came a minute later. Just before the hour mark, Hayashi found space inside the box and was picked out by Tanaka from the right. The former controlled and finished into the bottom corner to give Japan the lead.

Japan doubled their lead in the 76th minute from a set-piece. Wara Shimizu directed the ball into the path of Ikeda, who converted from close range.

The third goal followed within five minutes, with Shimizu delivering from the right and Ikeda meeting the cross with a header to score her second of the match.

Despite the late goals, India maintained structure for long periods and managed phases of sustained pressure, particularly against a side that had scored 13 goals against Lebanon in their previous outing.

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