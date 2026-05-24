Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When Will Gunners Lift EPL Trophy? - Check Details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Check the timings, venue, trophy-lifting details for the English Premier League 2025-26 final matchday fixture between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal player Bukayo Saka celebrates. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Gunners take on Palace in a dead-rubber in the EPL 2025-26 final matchday

  • Arsenal will lift the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park today

  • Both sides might have to make changes given the task of European finals ahead

2025-26 English Premier League champions Arsenal will lift the trophy today for the first time in 22 years as they finish the season at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles, who have a European final to look forward to, will give Arsenal a guard of honour before the game as both managers look to shuffle the pack ahead of a big week.

Arsenal were crowned champions after Manchester City drew 1-1 against Bournemouth. The Gunners also have UEFA Champions League final to look forward to, against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner will prioritise his European commitments as both teams might play second-string ahead of European finals in the coming days.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, English Premier League: Live Streaming Info

Q

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the English Premier League 2025-26?

A

Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in the final English Premier League 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, 24 May at Selhurst Park. The kick-off is at 8:30pm IST.

Q

When will Arsenal lift the English Premier League 2025-26 trophy?

A

There is no update as to what time will Arsenal and the staff will lift the EPL trophy. Mostly, the players and staff will come out at full-time and while an exact time is unconfirmed, fans can expect to see it held aloft at around 10:30pm IST.

Related Content
Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton celebrates scoring their side's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford in London. - | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
Crystal Palace's Brennan Johnson, front, and Manchester City's Marc Guehi challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. - | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
It’s Villa’s first major European final since it triumphed over Bayern Munich in the European Cup in 1982 - AP
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts after the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 25, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Q

Where to watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match in the English Premier League 2025-26?

A

English Premier League 2025-26 is telecast on the Star Sports Network across India. For live streaming, one can catch it on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories