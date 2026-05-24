Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When Will Gunners Lift EPL Trophy? - Check Details

Gunners take on Palace in a dead-rubber in the EPL 2025-26 final matchday
Arsenal will lift the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park today
Both sides might have to make changes given the task of European finals ahead
2025-26 English Premier League champions Arsenal will lift the trophy today for the first time in 22 years as they finish the season at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.
The Eagles, who have a European final to look forward to, will give Arsenal a guard of honour before the game as both managers look to shuffle the pack ahead of a big week.
Arsenal were crowned champions after Manchester City drew 1-1 against Bournemouth. The Gunners also have UEFA Champions League final to look forward to, against Paris Saint-Germain.
Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner will prioritise his European commitments as both teams might play second-string ahead of European finals in the coming days.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, English Premier League: Live Streaming Info
When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the English Premier League 2025-26?
Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in the final English Premier League 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, 24 May at Selhurst Park. The kick-off is at 8:30pm IST.
When will Arsenal lift the English Premier League 2025-26 trophy?
There is no update as to what time will Arsenal and the staff will lift the EPL trophy. Mostly, the players and staff will come out at full-time and while an exact time is unconfirmed, fans can expect to see it held aloft at around 10:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match in the English Premier League 2025-26?
English Premier League 2025-26 is telecast on the Star Sports Network across India. For live streaming, one can catch it on the JioHotstar app and website.