Watch Arsenal Trophy Parade LIVE From The Streets Of London - Check Details

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Mikel Arteta’s side lifted the Premier League trophy after their final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last Sunday

EPL: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal players celebrate their Premier League title with the trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal won the Premier League after 22 years

  • The Gunners lost in the UCL final to PSG via penalties

  • Mikel Arteta's men will parade their EPL trophy alongside the women's team through the streets of Islington

English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 champions Arsenal will parade their trophy after losing the UEFA Champions League final in a heart-breaking penalty shoot-out to PSG. The Gunners will be out on the streets of North London, parading their first league title for 22 years through Islington on Sunday, 31 May.

Mikel Arteta’s side lifted the Premier League trophy after their final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last Sunday.

Despite Kai Havertz's opening goal in Budapest, PSG hit back through Ousmane Dembele's penalty before the Ligue 1 champs won on penalties after Gabriel Magalhaes’ miss.

Arsenal Parade LIVE Streaming Info

What is the route for the Arsenal parade?

Arsenal parade route Photo: Arsenal.com
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When is the Arsenal parade?

Arsenal’s trophy parade will take place on Sunday 31 May and will start at 6:30 pm IST. The parade will include the men's and the women's teams. The women’s team won the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup earlier in the season.

Where to watch the Arsenal parade on TV & Online?

In India, no channels will telecast the Arsenal parade on any channel. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on YT channels include SKY News and Associate Press as well as Arsenal's official YouTube Channel.

Related Content
Tottenham's fans celebrate after beating Everton during the English Premier League soccer match in London, England. - | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Arsenal players celebrate their Premier League title with the trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal player Bukayo Saka celebrates. - File
Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton celebrates scoring their side's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford in London. - | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

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