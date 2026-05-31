Watch Arsenal Trophy Parade LIVE From The Streets Of London - Check Details

Arsenal won the Premier League after 22 years
The Gunners lost in the UCL final to PSG via penalties
Mikel Arteta's men will parade their EPL trophy alongside the women's team through the streets of Islington
English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 champions Arsenal will parade their trophy after losing the UEFA Champions League final in a heart-breaking penalty shoot-out to PSG. The Gunners will be out on the streets of North London, parading their first league title for 22 years through Islington on Sunday, 31 May.
Mikel Arteta’s side lifted the Premier League trophy after their final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last Sunday.
Despite Kai Havertz's opening goal in Budapest, PSG hit back through Ousmane Dembele's penalty before the Ligue 1 champs won on penalties after Gabriel Magalhaes’ miss.
Arsenal Parade LIVE Streaming Info
What is the route for the Arsenal parade?
When is the Arsenal parade?
Arsenal’s trophy parade will take place on Sunday 31 May and will start at 6:30 pm IST. The parade will include the men's and the women's teams. The women’s team won the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup earlier in the season.
Where to watch the Arsenal parade on TV & Online?
In India, no channels will telecast the Arsenal parade on any channel. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on YT channels include SKY News and Associate Press as well as Arsenal's official YouTube Channel.