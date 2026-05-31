Japan Vs Iceland Live Score, International Friendly 2026: JPN Face ISL In Tokyo

Japan Vs Iceland Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for the international friendly between Japan and Iceland on Sunday, 31 May at Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku, Tokyo

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Japan Vs Iceland Live Score, International Friendly Updates
Japan football team players celebrating after a goal. Photo: X | Japan Football Association
Japan Vs Iceland Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between Japan and Iceland on Sunday, 31 May at Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku, Tokyo. With the World Cup opener against the Netherlands approaching, Japan use this Kirin Challenge Cup fixture as final preparation ahead of the tournament, while Iceland look to rebuild after failing to qualify. Japan arrive in strong form, losing just once in 11 matches since qualification, including wins over Brazil and England, and will aim to fine-tune combinations before June 14. Iceland, meanwhile, come in without a win in their last four games and continue their search for consistency under Arnar Gunnlaugsson.
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Japan Vs Iceland Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Japan take on Iceland - stay tuned for live updates.

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