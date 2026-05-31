Alejandro Tabilo Vs Moise Kousame, French Open 2026: World No. 36 Survives Teen Challenge to Reach Fourth Round
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo ended 17-year-old Moise Kouame's impressive run in the French Open 2026 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9) win to proceed to the fourth round. The French teenager put on a resilient show, saving four match points and thrilling the home crowd with some powerful forehands, sharp net play, and a never-say-die attitude, but eventually fell short against his Chilean counterpart. Before the tournament, Kouame was ranked 318th in the world but won the opening set against the 36th-ranked Tabilo and kept the fans on edge with his performance, but Tabilo's consistency ultimately proved too strong. Despite the defeat, Kouame left Court Suzanne-Lenglen to a standing ovation, earning widespread admiration for a breakthrough Roland Garros campaign that showcased his immense promise.
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