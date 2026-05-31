Alejandro Tabilo Vs Moise Kousame, French Open 2026: World No. 36 Survives Teen Challenge to Reach Fourth Round

Alejandro Tabilo of Chile reacts as he plays against Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/9 Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, bottom, plays against Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/9 Moise Kouame of France reacts as he plays against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





3/9 Alejandro Tabilo of Chile returns to Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





4/9 Moise Kouame of France reacts as he plays against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





5/9 Alejandro Tabilo of Chile returns to Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





6/9 Fans react as Moise Kouame of France celebrates during the third round men's singles tennis match against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





7/9 Moise Kouame of France serves to Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





8/9 Alejandro Tabilo of Chile returns to Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





9/9 Fans react during the third round men's singles tennis match between Moise Kouame of France and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





