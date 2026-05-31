Alejandro Tabilo Vs Moise Kousame, French Open 2026: World No. 36 Survives Teen Challenge to Reach Fourth Round

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo ended 17-year-old Moise Kouame's impressive run in the French Open 2026 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9) win to proceed to the fourth round. The French teenager put on a resilient show, saving four match points and thrilling the home crowd with some powerful forehands, sharp net play, and a never-say-die attitude, but eventually fell short against his Chilean counterpart. Before the tournament, Kouame was ranked 318th in the world but won the opening set against the 36th-ranked Tabilo and kept the fans on edge with his performance, but Tabilo's consistency ultimately proved too strong. Despite the defeat, Kouame left Court Suzanne-Lenglen to a standing ovation, earning widespread admiration for a breakthrough Roland Garros campaign that showcased his immense promise.

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French Open: Alejandro Tabilo vs Moise Kousame
Alejandro Tabilo of Chile reacts as he plays against Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open: Moise Kousame vs Alejandro Tabilo
Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, bottom, plays against Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Alejandro Tabilo vs Moise Kousame
Moise Kouame of France reacts as he plays against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open 2026: Moise Kousame vs Alejandro Tabilo
Alejandro Tabilo of Chile returns to Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis: Alejandro Tabilo vs Moise Kousame
Moise Kouame of France reacts as he plays against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis: Moise Kousame vs Alejandro Tabilo
Alejandro Tabilo of Chile returns to Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Championships: Alejandro Tabilo vs Moise Kousame
Fans react as Moise Kouame of France celebrates during the third round men's singles tennis match against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Championships: Moise Kousame vs Alejandro Tabilo
Moise Kouame of France serves to Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Alejandro Tabilo vs Moise Kousame
Alejandro Tabilo of Chile returns to Moise Kouame of France during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Moise Kousame vs Alejandro Tabilo
Fans react during the third round men's singles tennis match between Moise Kouame of France and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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