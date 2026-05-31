Coco Gauff Vs Anastasia Potapova, French Open 2026: American's Title Defence Ends In Spectacular Fashion

Coco Gauff finally met a player in Paris who could match her court coverage in long baseline rallies. Anastasia Potapova ended Gauff’s French Open title defense in the third round with a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 victory over the American on Saturday. The match was played before mostly empty stands inside Court Philippe-Chatrier as French fans stayed away to watch the Champions League soccer final. Gauff’s second Grand Slam title came with a victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Roland Garros a year ago. The 30th-ranked Potapova, who was born in Russia but now represents Austria, improved to 3-2 in her career against Gauff. She’s having quite a clay season after reaching a final in Linz, Austria, and the semifinals of the Madrid Open as a qualifier.

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French Open: Coco Gauff vs Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia Potapova of Austria celebrates winning the third round women's singles tennis match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open: Anastasia Potapova vs Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the U.S., top, and Anastasia Potapova of Austria shake hands after their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Coco Gauff vs Anastasia Potapova
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after the third round women's singles tennis match against Anastasia Potapova of Austria at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Anastasia Potapova vs Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the U.S. leaves the court after the third round women's singles tennis match against Anastasia Potapova of Austria at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia Potapova of Austria reacts after winning the third round women's singles tennis match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Anastasia Potapova vs Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns to Anastasia Potapova of Austria during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Coco Gauff vs Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia Potapova of Austria returns to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Anastasia Potapova vs Coco Gauff
Anastasia Potapova of Austria serves to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Coco Gauff vs Anastasia Potapova
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns to Anastasia Potapova of Austria during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Anastasia Potapova vs Coco Gauff
Anastasia Potapova of Austria returns to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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