Aryna Sabalenka Vs Daria Kasatkina LIVE Score, French Open: World No. 1 Targets Maiden Roland-Garros Crown

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after winning the second round women’s singles tennis match against Elsa Jacquemot of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles third-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Saturady, May 30, 2026. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka arrives with momentum, having beaten Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 and Elsa Jacquemot 7-5, 6-2, without registering a single double fault across both matches and collecting a combined 11 break points. The Belarusian carries a commanding 29-3 win-loss record in 2026, while Kasatkina, ranked 53rd, navigated two tight straight-sets wins over Zeynep Sonmez and Susan Bandecchi. Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 7-2 and has won the last four meetings without dropping a set, going 2-0 on clay. Kasatkina is in a ranking freefall, sitting 53rd after being ranked 17th just a year ago, while Sabalenka, chasing her first Roland-Garros title after losing last year’s final, looks ominous.Follow the play-by-play updaes from the Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina tennis match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 May 2026, 04:43:33 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

30 May 2026, 04:17:52 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time: 4:35 PM IST (tentative)