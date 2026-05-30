Aryna Sabalenka Vs Daria Kasatkina LIVE Score, French Open: World No. 1 Targets Maiden Roland-Garros Crown

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Roland-Garros women’s singles third-round clash at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on May 30, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina Live Score French Open 2026 Roland-Garros
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after winning the second round women’s singles tennis match against Elsa Jacquemot of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles third-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Saturady, May 30, 2026. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka arrives with momentum, having beaten Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 and Elsa Jacquemot 7-5, 6-2, without registering a single double fault across both matches and collecting a combined 11 break points. The Belarusian carries a commanding 29-3 win-loss record in 2026, while Kasatkina, ranked 53rd, navigated two tight straight-sets wins over Zeynep Sonmez and Susan Bandecchi. Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 7-2 and has won the last four meetings without dropping a set, going 2-0 on clay. Kasatkina is in a ranking freefall, sitting 53rd after being ranked 17th just a year ago, while Sabalenka, chasing her first Roland-Garros title after losing last year’s final, looks ominous.Follow the play-by-play updaes from the Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina tennis match right here.
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina

  • Series: French Open 2026

  • Venue: Court Suzanne-Lenglen

  • Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

  • Time: 4:35 PM IST (tentative)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Aryna Sabalenka’s third-round clash with Daria Kasatkina at Roland-Garros. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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