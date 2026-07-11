Shehbaz Sharif Holds Talks With Iran, Qatar Leaders To Revive Stalled US-Iran Negotiations

Shehbaz Sharif held separate talks with the leaders of Iran and Qatar to support efforts to revive the stalled US-Iran negotiations.
The Pakistani prime minister urged restraint and called for adherence to the Islamabad MoU to preserve regional peace.
Pakistan and Qatar continue to back diplomatic engagement after the US-Iran peace memorandum and technical talks in Switzerland.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday night held separate talks with the leaders of Iran and Qatar as Islamabad renewed diplomatic efforts to help revive the stalled US-Iran negotiations following the recent escalation in the region.
The talks came as efforts gathered pace to restore the peace process after the recent escalation and attacks on rival targets. According to PTI, Pakistan used the engagements to reiterate its support for diplomacy, urge restraint and press for continued adherence to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which underpins the ongoing peace efforts.
In his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif expressed “deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region” and underscored the urgent need to “restore regional peace and stability”, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.
He urged parties to “exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardise the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months”.
Sharif stressed the importance of upholding the commitments undertaken under the MoU, describing it as an enduring framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.
Reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast commitment to regional peace, Sharif assured Pezeshkian of Islamabad's readiness to continue playing an "honest and sincere role" in facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability, PTI reported.
President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior Pakistani leaders for attending the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
He also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace and appreciated Pakistan's constructive support and sincere efforts for regional stability.
The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Pezeshkian's visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to expedite follow-up actions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse fields, according to PTI.
Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest and regional peace.
In a separate telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sharif reiterated his “deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region”.
While conveying Pakistan’s solidarity and support with the people of Qatar on the recent attacks, he stressed that all parties exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that could undermine peace in the region. He conveyed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude to the Qatari ruler for consistent and steadfast support in the peace efforts that culminated in the MoU and the first round of high-level technical talks at Burgenstock.
The two leaders agreed upon the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and dialogue, and adherence to the commitments made by all parties under the peace memorandum.
The US and Iran signed the MoU on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)