BJP Ticket Row Sparks Violence In MP's Datia, 3,000 Mishra Supporters Clash With Police

Supporters of Narottam Mishra blocked NH-44 and clashed with police after the BJP denied him the Datia bypoll ticket.
More than 3,000 protesters took part in the agitation, leaving several police personnel injured before the highway was cleared.
The BJP named Ashutosh Tiwari as its Datia bypoll candidate, while the Election Commission has scheduled polling for July 30 and counting for August 3.
Violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Saturday after the BJP denied former state minister Narottam Mishra the party ticket for the July 30 Assembly byelection, with thousands of his supporters clashing with police, blocking National Highway-44 for nearly 12 hours and leaving the district's superintendent of police and several other personnel injured.
The unrest followed the BJP's announcement on Friday naming Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly bypoll, triggering anger among Mishra's supporters and disrupting normal life in the town. According to PTI, the protest escalated into stone-pelting, police action and arrests, while several local BJP office-bearers also resigned in protest.
More than 3,000 protesters blocked the national highway for close to 11-12 hours and refused to clear the road despite repeated appeals from the administration, Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhede told reporters.
Enraged workers staged the blockade, and despite being asked to disperse, they pelted stones at police, forcing officers to fire teargas shells to disperse the crowd, Wankhede said.
The Datia SP, other senior officers and jawans suffered injuries in the violence, he said, adding that the police did not resort to a cane charge.
PTI reported that the protesters also damaged police and other vehicles before security forces cleared the highway and arrested some of those involved. Wankhede said the road had subsequently been cleared and the situation was under control.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Datia Superintendent of Police Mayur Khandelwal said more than 3,000 protesters disrupted peace in the town, attempted to shut the market and maintained the road blockade for around 12 hours.
More than six police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting, he said.
"We tried to pacify them, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the town. However, after they refused to back down and pelted stones, cops fired teargas shells to control the situation," the senior officer said.
Some protesters were arrested and warned of strict action if they resorted to violence, the SP said.
According to PTI, sources said the BJP's decision prompted several party office-bearers, including the district unit president and local corporators, to resign in protest.
Tiwari's candidature came as a setback for Mishra, who, according to party sources, had expected to receive the ticket and had even purchased a nomination form.
A resident of Sevda town in Datia district, Tiwari has been active in the BJP's state organisation, party sources said.
An elated Tiwari told reporters outside the state BJP office that he met senior party leaders and expressed his gratitude.
"Mishra is a very senior leader, my guardian, and he said he will campaign for the party and me," Tiwari said.
One of Mishra's supporters, Balram, told PTI Videos that some protesters took off their shirts and lay down on the road while others staged a sit-in.
Another supporter said they would not relent until "Narottam Dada" got the ticket and would even quit the saffron party.
Mishra lost the Datia seat to Congress leader Rajendra Bharti by more than 7,500 votes in the 2023 Assembly elections when he was the state's home minister.
Bharti was sentenced by a Delhi court to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case in April this year, resulting in his disqualification as an MLA and necessitating the byelection. He subsequently secured bail.
(With inputs from PTI)