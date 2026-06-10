Modi Becomea India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister; BJP Leaders to Perform 'Havan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days by completing 4,399 days in office on June 10.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union minister Harsh Malhotra will lead prayers and a 'havan' at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and MP Yogender Chandolia will participate in religious ceremonies at the Ram Mandir in Kishanganj Gaushala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become India's longest-serving prime minister on June 10, completing 4,399 days in office. He surpasses the previous record of 4,398 days held by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
To mark the milestone on Wednesday, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leaders plan to perform a 'havan' and offer prayers at various temples and residences, according to PTI.
The upcoming events will feature widespread participation from Union ministers, state officials, and party representatives across the capital. The milestone has also drawn international recognition, alongside historical comparisons to past Indian leaders.
BJP Leaders Offer Prayers
BJP national president Nitin Nabin will offer prayers at the Jhandewalan temple. He will be accompanied by Delhi BJP president and Union minister Harsh Malhotra, MP Bansuri Swaraj, and state general secretary Pawan Rana.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia will pray at the Ram Mandir in Kishanganj Gaushala, PTI reported.
Several other senior party leaders will also perform rituals. The participating officials include Union minister J.P. Nadda, Sunil Bansal, Arun Singh, and former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, PTI reported.
Party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will join the celebrations. Delhi government ministers Pankaj Kumar Singh, Ashish Sood, and Ravindra Indraj are also scheduled to participate in the prayers, according to the agency.
US Senator Praises Tenure
US Senator John Cornyn, the co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, greeted the prime minister regarding the achievement, according to PTI.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister — 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates," Cornyn said on X.
Cornyn, a Republican senator from Texas, said the administration had economic and diplomatic impacts.
"From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger," Cornyn said.
Historical Prime Minister Records
Nehru, who was first elected to the post in 1952, took the oath of office on May 13. He served until May 27, 1964, completing a tenure of 4,398 days, according to PTI.
The first prime minister's previous stint from 1947 to 1952 involved leading an interim government. This occurred before general elections were institutionalised and held in the country, PTI reported.
Indira Gandhi served a fractured 14-year tenure as prime minister from 1966 to 1984. She was voted out in the 1977 general elections, which were held after the lifting of the Emergency, PTI reported.