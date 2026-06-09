Congress Releases Report Card On Modi Government’s 12th Anniversary, Alleges Gap Between Promises And Performance

Congress released a report card titled “Prachar vs Hisab” on the Modi government’s 12th anniversary, questioning its governance record.
The party alleged that promises on jobs, inflation control, and economic welfare have not delivered expected results.
The BJP, meanwhile, highlighted achievements in infrastructure, welfare schemes, digital governance, and economic reforms, setting up a contrasting narrative on its 12 years in power.
As the Narendra Modi-led government completed 12 years in office, the Congress on Tuesday released a detailed report card assessing the BJP administration’s performance, accusing it of prioritising publicity over accountability.
Titled “Prachar vs Hisab” , the report seeks to contrast the government’s promises with what the opposition describes as the realities faced by citizens.
Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, senior Congress leaders argued that several commitments made by the Modi government since 2014 have not translated into meaningful improvements in the lives of ordinary Indians. The party alleged that despite extensive government outreach campaigns and claims of economic progress, concerns over inflation, unemployment, and agrarian distress continue to persist.
The Congress report highlighted rising prices of essential commodities, fuel, and household goods, claiming that inflation has eroded household savings and increased the financial burden on middle- and lower-income families. It also questioned the government’s record on job creation, arguing that employment opportunities have not kept pace with the aspirations of India’s growing workforce.
The opposition party further criticised the government’s economic management, citing concerns over private investment, business confidence, and capital outflows. Congress leaders contended that India’s economic achievements have been overstated and called for greater transparency in evaluating development indicators.
The release of the report card comes amid the BJP’s efforts to showcase its achievements across infrastructure, welfare delivery, financial inclusion, and economic reforms. The government has consistently highlighted initiatives such as Jan Dhan accounts, rural electrification, digital governance, and social welfare schemes as evidence of transformative governance over the past decade.
While the Congress has sought to focus attention on economic and social concerns, the BJP maintains that its policies have strengthened India’s global standing and improved service delivery to millions of citizens.