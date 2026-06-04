India’s Health Report Card 2024: How the Nation Scores on Key Healthcare Metrics

O
Outlook Bureau
Published at:

The sixth edition of the National Family Health Survey, conducted in 2023-24 by the Union health ministry, provides a snapshot of health, nutrition and family welfare indicators across the country

National Family Health Survey
India’s Health Report Card 2024: How the Nation Scores on Key Healthcare Metrics
info_icon
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Neeraj Thakur
The World’s Most Populous Nation and the Myth of a Jobless Utopia
Zenaira Bakhsh
CBSE OSM Evaluation Controversy: Technical Glitches, Blurry Answer Sheets and Students’ Distrust in Digital Marking
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Slow Death of IT Sector Jobs: How AI Layoffs Are Reshaping India’s Tech Workforce and Middle Class Dreams
Illustration: Saahil
AI Threat to India’s New Middle Class: How Automation Is Reshaping IT Jobs, Gender Roles and Social Mobility

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories