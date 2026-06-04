Indias health report card 2024 how the nation scores on key healthcare metrics

India’s Health Report Card 2024: How the Nation Scores on Key Healthcare Metrics

O Outlook Bureau Published at: 4 June 2026 1:44 pm

The sixth edition of the National Family Health Survey, conducted in 2023-24 by the Union health ministry, provides a snapshot of health, nutrition and family welfare indicators across the country

O Outlook Bureau Published at: 4 June 2026 1:44 pm