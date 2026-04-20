India, A Union Of States

For the first time since 2014, a Bill moved by the ruling party is defeated in the Lok Sabha for lack of support on April 17. The stuff of true functional democracies. Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur

For the first time since 2014, a Bill moved by the ruling party is defeated in the Lok Sabha for lack of support on April 17. The stuff of true functional democracies. Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur