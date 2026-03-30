Unleashing The Power Of Legal Profession Through Education

Courts conjure up an image of a drab and tedious workplace where the rule of law and justice is intimidating and a long-drawn process for the plaintiff. Until nearly two decades ago, taking up legal studies and venturing into the profession of law was not the first option of many students, wanting to graduate. Traditionally, children from families already in the legal profession took up legal studies and ventured into the profession with sound family backing having years of experience. It was more of a comfort zone for the young from such family background to go for law education. The scenario, however, has changed today, where pursuing education in law comes as an advantage with many career options available to pick from. Apart from the conventional role as lawyer, judge, and teacher of law, working in corporate, media, NGOs, as legal advisor, compliance officers or joining government service in their legal wing is growing in demand. With globalization, a career in Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO), which entails research work, drafting documents, and preparing case summaries for foreign law firms to support lawyers in other countries is also growing. The knowledge of law also serves as an asset for those wanting to crack competitive exams such as the judiciary exams as well as the Central and State services. As law is the bedrock of every aspect of every walk of life and even in launching one’s start-up, having legal knowledge is definitely handy. Legal studies go beyond the subject knowledge encompassing disciplines such as politics, society, business, and even philosophy. This practice, which is gaining acceptance, helps in understanding law in all its dimensions, including decision-making and the positive impact it can have on society. Nevertheless, opting for legal studies can be a smart choice, but it depends on one’s interests, strengths and patience to first study and then practice to bring about social change based on the principles of justice.