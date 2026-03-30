Unleashing The Power Of Legal Profession Through Education

Significance of Law & Justice
Law is what drives the safety, security and fair play when disputes arise among people of a nation and even impacts international justice between nations. To say the least, law is the foundation on which the semblance of a society is hinged to. Better the law frameworks and its implementation in true letter and spirit, the more conducive is the social environment for ensuring over-all progress. There is no denying that law is what makes the world move sans which the social order and justice is in peril. In the last decade and a half, in particular, the legal profession has undergone a paradigm shift sprouting new offshoots of legal branches with the evolving needs of societies and nations. Setting new frame-work in accordance to changing times has resulted in building, improving and revamping legal studies, as response. Law sets the legal boundaries and frameworks to uphold justice. For those who are bold, dynamic and sensitive towards the problems of people then they are cut out for a legal career. The profession not only comes with respect and its perks, but both, challenges and satisfaction of helping others by standing up for what is right. If this is what brings joy to a young student then legal studies is meant for you.
India is home to some of the iconic law institutions. With the advent of private players the landscape of legal studies has become more dynamic and vibrant.
Legal Education & its Role
In India, legal education bears great significance for varied reasons. From empowering students through core knowledge and skills in how practice law to mete out justice. It also instils understanding about their rights enshrined in the Constitution of the country and how to wield it effectively to manoeuvre the legal system for seeking justice, which is irrefutably binding on all. The foundation of a just society rests on imparting sound and relevant legal education that serves as a powerful cornerstone for the establishment and preservation of a fair and equitable society. The legal profession, among the oldest professions and practiced for millennia, has played a critical role in enhancing access to justice by virtue of standing up for the unheard, downtrodden and taking up-cudgels against injustice perpetrated by the mighty and the powerful. For its effective outcome, legal education focuses on cultivating the competencies required to advocate for those who are marginalised and remain unheard. Law institutions ensure that the students passing out from their campuses are equipped with the necessary skills to advocate effectively for themselves and others in their professional life. Often, closely associated with social responsibility and committed dedication to public service, legal education goes beyond learning laws. Legal studies imparts education about the laws that guide and navigate daily life. It helps students to understand how society works and why rules are important, which is the core value and responsibility of the legal professionals for safe-guarding people’s rights, and identity of all institutions. Today, law as a career option is attractive and lucrative as it has opened many career paths.
Law, a Smart Career Choice
Courts conjure up an image of a drab and tedious workplace where the rule of law and justice is intimidating and a long-drawn process for the plaintiff. Until nearly two decades ago, taking up legal studies and venturing into the profession of law was not the first option of many students, wanting to graduate. Traditionally, children from families already in the legal profession took up legal studies and ventured into the profession with sound family backing having years of experience. It was more of a comfort zone for the young from such family background to go for law education. The scenario, however, has changed today, where pursuing education in law comes as an advantage with many career options available to pick from. Apart from the conventional role as lawyer, judge, and teacher of law, working in corporate, media, NGOs, as legal advisor, compliance officers or joining government service in their legal wing is growing in demand. With globalization, a career in Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO), which entails research work, drafting documents, and preparing case summaries for foreign law firms to support lawyers in other countries is also growing. The knowledge of law also serves as an asset for those wanting to crack competitive exams such as the judiciary exams as well as the Central and State services. As law is the bedrock of every aspect of every walk of life and even in launching one’s start-up, having legal knowledge is definitely handy. Legal studies go beyond the subject knowledge encompassing disciplines such as politics, society, business, and even philosophy. This practice, which is gaining acceptance, helps in understanding law in all its dimensions, including decision-making and the positive impact it can have on society. Nevertheless, opting for legal studies can be a smart choice, but it depends on one’s interests, strengths and patience to first study and then practice to bring about social change based on the principles of justice.
Skills Gained from Legal Studies
Legal studies is a serious subject that demands undivided attention and understanding of the many-layered consequences that a decision, either right or wrong, can make. To be well-conversant with the legal subject one has to sharpen ones attention and aptitude to absorb the subject. Consequently, a student of law undergoes a total revamp in perspective and the skills garnered during the course of legal studies. The advantages of legal studies empowers students in learn important life skills like critical thinking, logical analysis, being erudite, and making fair decisions. Research skills are sharpened when students have to sift through huge information sources referring legal books, case laws, and online information to support presentations of their case. Drafting legal documents and briefs precisely and effectively hones vocabulary and communication skills, both written and verbal, the latter polished in moot courts conducted at law schools. As these skills sharpen, it also improves attention to detail, which is absolutely essential in a career where each detail can make or break a case presentation.
Law schools ensure that the students get real-time training in time management so as to develop dexterity with clarity to balance studies, project work, and conducting their internships. The training helps to plan in advance and stay organised in whatever they do. Legal studies also inculcate the aptitude to spot problems and think on one’s feet to find solutions and pick the best answers based on facts and laws and not get swayed by emotions, but stay level-headed. These law institutions teach you on how to effectively use the latest technological skills to execute modern legal work demands entailing use of online research databases and document information. Moving with technological advancements is equally imperative to stay relevant while cultivating a sharp clinical approach to any aspect of legal profession.
In Bengaluru, the CMR University, blends theoretical knowledge with real-world practice. The CMR’s School of Legal Studies, which offers Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Doctoral programmes, aims to cultivate critical skill sets and fresh perspectives among its students. The institution is dedicated to inculcating in its students integrity and reason, so that become outstanding and responsible professionals, who uphold the highest traditions of the legal profession in the quest for truth and justice.
Today, law institution such as Singhania School of Law & Legal Studies, under Singhania University, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan place strong emphasis on practical learning. They offer students opportunities for internships, legal clinics, and moot courts to apply their knowledge in real-world legal settings. Their comprehensive B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) program is recognised by the Bar Council of India. Their postgraduate LLM course cover essential areas such as constitutional law, human rights, legal ethics, and environmental law. The institution ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to face the challenges of the modern legal world through programs offering in-depth understanding of legal systems, civil law, criminal law, corporate law, and international law, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for a successful career in law and legal research.
Making a successful legal career requires more than just knowledge and technology. Being aware of the commercial implications and building rapport with clients and people from the law fraternity is equally decisive to stay in the race. Ethics, etiquettes and a compassionate approach is the mark of a complete law professional, other than good knowledge and skills sets needed for the vocation. They elevate and guide a young lawyer through the rank and file of the legal world. Also, commercial awareness, client management, emotional intelligence and skill in expanding one’s network and build relationships are imperative in a career that complements a multi-dimensional Human Quotient (HQ).
Law forms the backbone of a just society, ensuring fairness, security, and order while adapting to evolving global and societal needs.
Some institutions are guided by the values and selfless service of stalwarts to the nation and human kind. One such institution that upholds the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, is the Vivekananda School of Law and Legal Studies (VSLLS), under the umbrella of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS), which is affiliated with Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, Delhi. VSLLS is recognized by Bar Council of India and UGC under section 2(f), with NAAC ‘A++’ accreditation. The Law School of VIPS is offers B.A.LL.B., B.B.A.LL.B., and LL.M. programs, besides Value Added Course on ESG- Environmental, Social and Governance, Introduction to Intellectual Property Rights-2.0, Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC), and also ADR Methods and Practical Training 2.0. That contemporary legal education is essentially a multi-disciplined and multi-purpose education system, VSLLS therefore, emphasises on preparing multi-tasking legal professionals across industries etc. Professional skill development activities begin from the first year itself, international law moots, mock trials, arbitration, mediation, client counselling, negotiations, mock parliament as also plaint writing, judgement writing, business contract writing are activities that equip students for practical application of law in different areas. Research and consultancy, and a distinguished pool of faculty of international repute are among the biggest strengths of VIPS.
It was the vision of the humble Founder for making education accessible and affordable that took the shape of KIIT University and its School of Law campus in Bhubaneswar. It is an inspiring story of a single man’s indomitable spirit that deified all odds to establish this renowned institution. World-class facilities are offered at KIIT School of Law enabling students to experience and thrive in a holistic environment. KIIT’s law and legal studies offer comprehensive programs including a doctoral program with hands-on training, moot court and legal aid clinic, guided by expert faculty. Internship programs give its students real-life workplace experience and groom them to be industry-ready from day one after completion of their course. KIIT’s research facility includes a dedicated legal aid clinic and moot court halls, besides specialized centres on IPR, criminal law and corporate law.
Popular and Emerging Law Courses
Most law schools and colleges offer conventional undergraduate, graduate, post graduate programs and some have doctoral degrees too. Trinity College of Law (TCol), Pune, offers an integrated 5-year B.A. LL. B course, a 3-year LLB undergraduate programme, 2-year LLM postgraduate law program and a 1-year other diploma course in the same discipline. Under the aegis of the renowned Kalyan Jadhav’s Educational Institutes (KJEI) and affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University, TCol, is approved by Bar Council of India and recognised by the Government of Maharashtra. The vibrant campus unleashes the passion of pursuing law by empowering its students for the legal profession that stands for responsibility towards society through adherence to law and justice.
The campus of Department of Law (IIIJS) at University of Engineering and Management (IEM-UEM), Kolkata, blends legal education with other allied areas like management, engineering, technology etc. This is part of the institution’s commitment towards offering a comprehensive legal education to its students. The approach is vital to inculcate comprehensive legal skills in the students to make their education meaningful. The programs offered by the law faculty at IIIJS are BBA LL.B. (Hons), LL.M., and Ph.D. Leading law firms and institutions have picked its students from this institution for their high standards of legal knowledge and practical application. The Department of Law has a strong alumni, who are practising lawyers in Kolkata High Court, Patna High Court etc.
Committed to equip, expose, empower, and enlighten its students through collaborations with several foreign universities and institutions, SRM School of Law, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, encourages a rich exchange of knowledge and research activities. The institution also conducts two annual National-level Moot Court competitions in which students from different parts of the country take part. The industry-academic interface is a major part of teaching pedagogy, besides interactions of students with great achievers like judges, advocates, civil servants, and other eminent public personalities throughout their academic journey. Today’s lawyer are supposed to have exposure to different disciplines. Being a multidisciplinary university, law students enjoy the exclusive scope of exposure to other streams of learning in addition to the law.
With over 20,000 alumni who have gone on to become 200 Civil Judges, 2 DSPs, 1 SP, numerous ADPOS, 1 MLA, 1 MP, and 1 JAG, Indore Institute of Law (IIL), takes pride in contributing towards strengthening the legal fraternity. Established in 2003, IIL has the distinction of being the only institute in the country to receive an NAAC A+ accreditation in its very first cycle, in addition to attaining Autonomy Status starting from the academic year 2023-2024. IIL, Indore, combines academic rigor with practical training, experience and extracurricular activities to ensure constant flow of knowledge, nurturing diligent learners with a bright future. Over the years, the institution has embraced the transnational educational model for exposure and enriching its students’ educational journey. Numerous international trips have been organised for the students, including visits to the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, as well as educational tours to Herriot Watt University and Middlesex University in Dubai, UAE.
Of late, new trends have been observed in the field of law, which is transforming the profession and widening its scope for creating new disciplines and job avenues. Among them are:
AI & Automation: Helpful in legal research, contract analysis, and document review. Its use has further resulted in improved efficiency and quality.
Legal Tech: Blockchain technology, E-discovery tools, and virtual reality are revolutionizing the delivery of legal services.
Cybersecurity & Data Privacy: Increasing use of data is also calling for its security and privacy. Hence, cybersecurity has become of prime importance, which is leading to new regulations and increased demand for expertise in the field.
Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR): Mediation and arbitration are gaining popularity as economical alternatives to litigation.
Diversity & Inclusion: Increasing focus on creating a diverse and inclusive workplace is witnessing a steady rise.
Space law: Space law has leapt from niche to urgent. Key issues include orbital debris, spectrum allocation, liability for collisions, and the legal status of extra-terrestrial resources.
Climate and Sustainability Law: This involves climate-specific disciplines, covering carbon markets, climate litigation, ESG compliance and advisory avenues on renewable energy projects, green bonds, and global supply chain accountability.
The GLA University in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, envisions itself as a pace-setting university of academic excellence focused on education, research, and development in established and emerging professions. The University’s Institute of Legal Studies and Research established in 2018 has grown into a sought after centre offering two, five-years integrated honours programmes i.e. B.A., LL.B. (H) & BBA, LL.B. (H) with due approval of Bar Council of India, besides a one year LLM programme in Cyber & Data Privacy Law and Banking, Insurance & Finance Law, as well as a PhD in Law. The institution’s highly qualified and experienced faculty prepare students for their professional life by supporting them in getting national and international internship at law firms, courts, NGOs, Government and corporate sectors. The faculty also gives special training and coaching for UPSC, Judiciary, SSC, Army exams aspirants apart from giving equal focus to provide compulsory paralegal training to all law students for practical training for their legal career.
Providing a lifetime experience along with various amenities and facilities, the Department of Law (DoL), Prestige Institute of Management & Research, Indore is all about a vibrant campus life. The institution’s International level moot court for budding lawyers, legal aid cell, legal awareness camps and global e-library with direct access to national and international journals, books, working papers, legal search engines etc., makes it a premier institution. Prestige’s DoL is dedicated to legal education both at undergraduate and postgraduate level. The institute is approved by, “The Bar Council of India”, New Delhi and affiliated to the Devi Ahilya University, Indore other than being an autonomous institute with NAAC Grade “A” which is a very rare distinction in central India.
Qualified and dedicated faculty, colloquium, workshops and training for students by prominent legal luminaries besides a dynamic curriculum ensure immersive learning and involved teaching. The Institute provides a unique opportunity to the final year students to choose subjects to build their competencies in Business laws, Judiciary, International Humanitarian laws and Science-technology and Human Rights. DoL’s post-graduation curriculum exceeds the same by even covering international laws, which is offered as a specialization to aspirants.
Law as a Prospective Career
As the most populated nation in the world, India, at 1.4 billion people, is a vibrant job market with tremendous growth prospects across professions and industries. According to estimates, the Indian legal market is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$ 37.4 million by 2030. Therefore, a growth of 10.1% CAGR is estimated from 2024 to 2030. Economic liberalization, an increase in international investments, and also the growing complexity of legal regulations are seen as vehicles of this growth. As a result, the disciplines of corporate law, intellectual property law and international trade law are witnessing a significant upsurge.
It is predicted that financial assurance companies, consulting firms and healthcare organisations would drive high demand for law graduates by 2030. The employment rate for law graduates is estimated to grow at a rapid pace where the median growth rate and increase every year stands at 39%. Reports suggest that law graduates are highly in demand according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics that pegs it at approximately 46,000 job openings during the time frame of a year. Also, many surveys and interviews have inferred that 98.5% of law graduates are employed and drawing good salary, and only 1.1% of them are unemployed. Moreover, studies prove that 98.7% of Indian law graduates are superior in problem-solving, negotiating, advocacy, resilience, and logical and analytical reasoning skills. The legal profession in India is looked at with respect as compared to some other parts of the world. One can expect high salary and innumerable growth opportunities making it one of the most attractive fields with a salary package of at least Rs 9.8 LPA. According to a survey, private and corporate legal offices recruit the largest number of law graduates.
The average salaries of lawyers vary depending on the experience, location, and their individual profile. Freshers can earn between Rs. 3 LPA to Rs. 8 LPA, whereas, mid-level lawyers draw salaries anywhere between Rs 6 LPA to Rs 20 LPA. Lawyers with over 10 years of experience can earn Rs 12 LPA on average, which could go up to Rs 30+ LPA much higher than government lawyer. Attorney’s specializing in information technology law and IP law can bargain for a higher salary. The salary of lawyers in government jobs is generally higher as compared to the private sector, especially for the freshers. However, if we talk about experienced lawyers who have at least 10 years of experience, can draw much higher salary than government lawyers.
As per 2024 reports the median salary of students of Institute of Law Nirma University (INLU), Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stood at Rs 6.58 LPA and the highest package was rs 19.5 LPA. Top campus recruiters include Zydus Wellness, SBICAP Trustee Company Limited, Razor Pay, Torrent Gas, and etc. A constituent institution of Nirma University, (INLU), was established in 2007, recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC. The flagship course offered at ILNU is the BBA LLB (Hons.) apart from various programs for UG and PG programs, along with part-time Ph.D. in law. This program accepts students based on their CLAT scores. Other popular integrated law programs offered by the institute are BA LLB (Hons.) and B.Com LLB (Hons.), along with LLM and a Ph.D. program.
Having completed 40 years of excellence in education, Seshadripuram Law College, Bengaluru, boasts of top legal professionals as its alumni. Affiliated with Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi, the institution is recognized by the Government of Karnataka and approved Bar Council of India, New Delhi. It has been offering the three-year LL.B. program since its inception in 1984. In response to the growing demand for integrated legal education, the college introduced the five-year B.A., LL.B. program in 2004–05.
One among the 25 RV Educational Institutions (RVEI), Bengaluru, RV School of Law is equipping the next generation of lawyers for a complex world. Students are guided and encouraged to explore the intersections of law with business, economics, social sciences, technology and public policy. The pedagogy approach at law school is aimed at broadening perspectives and empowering students to face legal and societal challenges with clarity and impact.
Another the premier institutes of international excellence in the field of legal education is the New Law College (NLC), Pune. Inaugurated in 2005, under the aegis of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, the college has consistently ranked amongst the top ten law colleges in India on the criteria of curriculum, teaching staff, course, research, facilities and placement. Renowned academicians, senior lawyers, retired judges, corporate professionals, solicitors serve as faculty to nurture young lawyers of the future. The college offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate levels i.e., LLB (3 Years), BBA LLB (5 years), BA LLB (5 Years), LLM (Trimester & 2 year Course) and Ph.D. in Law, besides various diploma and certificate courses in Labour Laws, Taxation Laws, Arbitration Laws, Human Rights, Intellectual Property Rights, Cyber Laws and Corporate Laws. NLC is also known for innovative programmes in interdisciplinary courses and paralegal courses in the form of BBA (Law), Expertise in Commercial Drafting, Insurance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions, Art of Advocacy, etc. Distance education learning mode programmes in Law at diploma levels is another feature of this institution.
Challenges of Legal Education:
Even as law schools and colleges are going all out to cope with the rapidly evolving changes and demands of legal education for its relevant and maintain highest standards of quality, yet some key challenges exist. Curriculums become outdated, rather lag behind due to the rapidly evolving legal landscape, especially, in emerging areas needing specialised laws. There is also need for laying greater emphasis on practical skills and experiential learning to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. Limited practical exposure is another challenge. This vital component of legal education calls for stronger collaborations with legal practitioners, law firms, and courts to ensure that students have access to internships, moot court competitions, and clinical programs. Shortage of well-qualified and experienced faculty is a significant challenge in legal education. To attract and retain such talent to effectively impart legal knowledge, engage in research, and mentor students, this must be a priority. Additionally, faculty development programs is the need of the hour to enhance teaching methodologies and strengthen research capabilities.
Access to know-how of latest law practices signifies the core spirit of legal studies. The focus must be on grooming students to become competent lawyers armed with knowledge but rooted in compassion. This calls for addressing the issues of marginalized communities and rural areas that lack access to legal services. Promotion of pro bono work, legal aid clinics, and awareness of social justice issues must be a part of teaching and training. Most importantly, inculcating professional ethics and values among law students is crucial. To set right the moral compass, sustained emphasis is required for incorporating courses on ethics to elevate professional conduct, integrity, and social responsibility. Addressing these challenges require concerted efforts from legal education institutions and the legal fraternity by drawing to the maximum from their capabilities and experience.
New Trends in the Legal Industry
The advent of technology has permeated into every industry and its impact is as drastic and all-pervading in the legal world, albeit slow. The pace has to gather momentum in tapping the potential of technology to its fullest. From legal education to the chambers of lawyers and judges, the significance of technology is palpable.
The legal profession is undergoing a technology overhaul where courts, legal firms are integrating blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) for their use and operations, while law schools are reworking and aligning their curriculum to incorporate technology. The legal fraternity is adapting to this new skill set, which is now integral to enhance output, collate information and design legal presentations. Also, digitization has made distant learning a reality, post Covid.
Experiential learning and practical skills are evolving. Through externships, internships, clinical programs and simulation-based training, law schools are bridging the gap between theory and practice, which give students practical experience in real-life work environments.
With diverse career paths and growing demand, law today offers a dynamic, rewarding profession blending intellect, ethics, and real-world impact.
A trend that is becoming more popular is multidisciplinary education, with increasing number of law schools specializing in complementary subjects through dual degree programs. This equips students to handle a variety of challenges by incorporating the knowledge of varied subjects such as business, healthcare, environmental science, and technology into their LLB law courses.
Today, law schools are laying emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to address systemic disparity within the legal profession. It is aimed at providing equal opportunities for all stakeholders in the profession to shed social inhibitions and discrimination. This is a cultural shift occurring in a profession that upholds equal justice and promotes inclusion. This is being achieved through understanding of the historical background of law, critical racial theory, and social justice. Support is being extended to underserved population through scholarships and student assistant programs the world-over.
Today, legal education has gone global. National and international boundaries have blurred with law schools training their students in international laws such as human rights law, comparative law and international trade law to take on global jobs. Law institutions are actively promoting exchange programs and collaborating with international law schools to provide opportunities for their students to study abroad and experience foreign legal systems.
Another aspect in focus is the mulling of alternative license paths by several legal authorities by laying emphasize on practical skills over conventional exam practices. Possibility of supervised practice programs are being examined in place of the bar exam, where graduates can showcase their competence to practice law under the guidance of senior lawyers. These changes are aimed at simplifying and reducing the stress and obstacles related to the licensing procedure.
With climate change becoming a flashpoint globally, the need for lawyers, expert in environmental law, is growing. In response, law schools have on priority basis included sustainability and environmental justice in their curriculum, clinics, and research initiatives. It has set the learning curve for students to address the issue including renewable energy policy, environmental lawsuits, and regulatory compliance for promoting sustainability and safe-guarding environment.
Emphasis on soft skills and wellness is becoming increasingly important. It is aimed at dealing with the exacting demands of the legal education, which takes a toll on interpersonal and mental health. To counter this crisis, law schools conduct workshops and courses on resilience, emotional intelligence, and mindfulness based on the value of soft skills like empathy, communication, and cooperation in the legal profession. Programs and mental health counselling are offered to reduce burnout, which is increasingly commonplace on campuses of legal institutions. These initiatives are being adopted rapidly by law schools as support system to ensure that students come-out unscathed from gruelling mental pressure and develop into well-rounded individuals and skilled professionals.
About Law Programs
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BA LLB (Bachelor of Arts + Bachelor of Laws)
This is a five-year integrated course where you study law along with subjects like political science, sociology, and history.
BBA LLB (Bachelor of Business Administration + Bachelor of Laws)
Also a five-year course, but here you study law along with business and management subjects. It’s a good choice if you are interested in corporate law.
Com LLB (Bachelor of Commerce + Bachelor of Laws)
In this five-year program, you study law along with commerce-related subjects like accountancy, business studies, and economics.
LLB (Bachelor of Laws)
This is usually a three-year course you can do after completing your graduation in any stream (arts, commerce, or science).
LLM (Master of Laws)
A one or two-year postgraduate course for those who want to specialise further in areas like constitutional law, criminal law, international law, or corporate law.