Thomas Pogge Interview | “For USA, The Entire Globe Is A Chessboard”

A

It is a shared commitment among the US political and financial elite that the US must maintain global dominance, which is threatened by the shrinking US share of gross world product and especially by the long-term economic and technological ascendancy of China and India. This imperative is seen as existential, as the overriding US policy priority.

Assuming the traditional doctrine of three sources of state power—military, economic, and soft—continued US dominance clearly relies on its still-overwhelming military strength. Such reliance presupposes that the world remains in a state of high tension, with war an ever-present danger, ensuring that hard military capacity is viewed as the preeminent component of state power in international relations.

Military might is potentially limited by soft factors: a state’s citizens may withdraw support from their government; its soldiers may refuse specific commands. This may turn a heavily armed state into a “paper tiger” (in Mao Zedong’s colorful phrase). The US elites are highly apprehensive of this danger. The present US government had the FBI and federal prosecutors investigate six Democratic lawmakers who, in November 2025, advised US soldiers to refuse illegal orders. Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, explicitly called for “no stupid rules of engagement”. Hitting the girls’ elementary school in Minab, the sports gymnasium in Lemard, and 13 medical facilities, the opening salvo in the attack on Iran is a vivid demonstration that the US military is fully usable, unencumbered by any soft moral or legal restraints.

Complementary to applying coercion, the US has long made overt and (mostly not so) covert efforts at regime change: ensuring that other states have pliable leaders. The US’ capacities in this regard may be even more dominant than its military capabilities. And here, too, US power relies on the known ability to act and to do so unencumbered by moral or legal restraints.

The centrepiece of the US strategy for continued global dominance is to maintain the perception that the US has unmatched and fully usable capacities for violence and subversion.