Minimum Marxism: Reclaiming Class Politics

The Left needs to envision the new spaces that capitalism, in its neoliberal avatar, innocuously opens up as it progresses towards more inhuman, callous and inconsiderate socio-economic conditions, albeit with more sophisticated means. Left leaders must focus on corruption, transparency and other significant accountability issues of democracy and take them to the people with simple explanations. It is high time for the Left to capture the discontent brewing in society in the name of populism and stitch people’s aspirations to its core idea of transforming society for a better living condition for the poor masses, particularly of the working class. The Indian Left needs a fresh discourse on ways to solve caste and communal conflicts and not to fall prey to identity politics. It has been alleged, and rightly so, that its leadership comes from upper-caste-elite Hindus, and generally males—another significant reason for its lack of appeal to a large swathe of the masses belonging to the working-class people, who are mostly not the upper-caste-elite Hindus. It must reach out to Muslims afresh, keeping in mind that the majority of them are looking for a party other than the BJP, that can give them a sense of security and better livelihood opportunities.