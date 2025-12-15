The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

The Partition was the biggest tragedy of modern India as we emerged from two centuries of colonial rule. It left Indians with memories of a permanent wound and dreams of an undivided India or ‘Akhand Bharat’ that would become the aggressive credo of the RSS. But we tend to forget that even a partitioned India is a country of continental dimensions with all its complexity, diversity and vastness, and the RSS fad for bulldozing this diversity into an over-centralised uniformity is leaving the country ever more fragmented from within. The 42nd amendment to the Constitution had inserted not just the two epithets ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ in the Preamble, it had also added the phrase ‘unity and integrity of the nation’. The Sangh-BJP establishment wants to erase every mention of secularism and socialism, but it does not understand that a multireligious, multicultural society like ours cannot stand united as a nation without secularism and socialist welfarism.