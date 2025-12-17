Left-Brahmin, Right-Bahujan And Caste Of Ideologies

This is where the Left needs to link the questions of capital and exploitation to culture and more so everyday existential issues. The market and neoliberalism are not only an economic phenomenon, but also a cultural phenomenon. It impacts the way we think and interact. Is loneliness not the gift of late capitalism and distorted modernity? Anxiety is the product of excessive competitive ethic, and intrusive markets at the root of anomie. The Left fights the markets without linking it to anomie, and fights competition and monopoly without linking them to anxiety. It fights spatial inequalities without fighting boredom. One need not go too far, but take a detour to stop at Bollywood when it sings Khali bore do paharo se… jhola uthakar chale..Ramachandra ji (Fed up of these empty, boring afternoons, I’m packing my bag and leaving). Boredom has emerged as such a potent issue that populist authoritarians have reduced politics to entertainment. People are looking for new stories to celebrate life, and workers and peasants too possess mobiles. Entertainment and compensatory consumption have collapsed to be one. How can the Left enter and encroach such spaces? Mostly, the Left assumes all of culture to be conservative, and mistakes performance for manipulation.